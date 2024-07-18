Inside parents-to-be Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's new lavish 3BHK apartment: From personal garden to spacious rooms

Beloved celeb couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary will soon embrace parenthood for the first time. Yes, the couple is set to welcome their first child and is awaiting that special day! Known for being the audience's favorite duo, they never fail to share every update about their personal and professional life with their fans on social media.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary give tour of their new flat:

A few months back, Yuvika Chaudhary delighted her fans by sharing exciting news! Prince and Yuvika have purchased a new apartment in the posh locality of Lokhandwala, Mumbai. The duo made sure to give their digital family a tour of their new abode. Yuvika shared a vlog where they gave a detailed tour of their yet-to-be-furnished flat. They even shared the reason for choosing a ground-floor located house.

Prince Narula and Yuvika's home is in a plush building that has several amenities like a swimming pool, kids area, and garden. Honoring his father, Prince has a nameplate of his father Joginder Narula on his door. In the vlog, the couple was seen cutting the ribbon and entering their new abode.

Living Area:

As soon as Prince and Yuvika walk through the main door, they enter a cozy and spacious living room that has an attached garden area. The couple explained that they chose the ground floor flat because they wanted a personal garden, which is hard to find in Mumbai.

Prince mentioned that he wanted a peaceful spot where his friends, dogs, and everyone could relax. Yuvika shared that this was the first flat they liked in the building after they had difficulty finding the right one. The actress also added that she wants to keep her temple in her living area.

First bedroom:

Yuvika showed the first bedroom which has access to the garden area and also has a furnished washroom.

Kitchen:

The Bigg Boss 9 fame couple's new apartment features a comfortable kitchen with a small outdoor area where Yuvika plans to keep her washing machine. The kitchen also includes a small storeroom that Prince intends to use only for storing his shoes.

Second room:

The couple showed the second room which is again a small space and has access to the garden area. Yuvika and Prince mentioned that haven't decided what they will do to this room but mentioned that they would either turn it into a studio or a walking wardrobe.

Master bedroom:

The couple gave a glimpse of their master bedroom which has a big window.

Revealing why ground floor apartment, the Roadies fame shared that his parents are scared of heights and even he personally doesn't like waiting for lifts. He expressed how he would return to his ground-floor flat quickly after a hectic day. Yuvika shared how after too much delay they have finally purchased their dream home and will give a detailed tour again after renovating it.

About Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's love tale:

For the uninformed, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss Season 9. After a brief courtship, the two tied the wedding knot in October 2018. Now, on June 25, the couple announced their pregnancy news on social media.

