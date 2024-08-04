Is Kaun Banega Crorepati scripted? Throwback when KBC 15 winner Jaskaran Singh broke his silence and revealed TRUTH

Reality shows often come under scrutiny for their authenticity. The Amitabh Bachchan-led show Kaun Banega Crorepati has also faced doubts about its reality format. However, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 winner Jaskaran Singh was asked about these doubts, and he revealed that the show is not scripted. Read further to know more!

After winning Rs. 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Jaskaran Singh spoke to the Indian Express and expressed his joy at emerging as the crorepati of the season. When asked about the opinions that contestants for the show are picked by KBC makers and not selected on merit, Jaskaran shared, "I think when people do not know about something, they make assumptions."

Jaskaran explained that lakhs of people audition for the show and go through a tough process to pass the few rounds. He added, "For those who haven't even tried, they are the ones making such claims. I want to assure you that there is nothing like that. It's a show based on merit, so please do not fall for these claims."

Jaskaran Singh, who hails from Punjab, emerged as the first crorepati of KBC 15. He was preparing for his first attempt at the civil service exams at the time of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. While talking to Pinkvilla, Jaskaran was asked what he wanted to do with the winning amount.

He had shared, "My main priority is my family and my house. So obviously, the amount that I won on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, I will utilize for my family and house."

Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, the show premiered on August 14, 2023, and went off air on December 29, 2023.

Talking about the upcoming season, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 will premiere on the Sony TV channel on August 12 at 9 PM. The Amitabh Bachchan-led show can be watched Monday to Friday at 9 PM. The show can be watched anytime on the channel's digital platform, Sony LIV.

