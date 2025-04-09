Is Vishal Dadlani departing Indian Idol permanently? WATCH

The grand finale of Indian Idol 15 took place on April 6, 2025. The show was judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani. As the season came to a close, Vishal announced his departure from Indian Idol. The popular singer stated that this was his last season as a judge and that he would no longer be appearing on the show. He revealed that he felt stuck by being in Mumbai for six months each year due to the commitments of the reality show.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram, Vishal Dadlani uploaded a video where he discussed his decision to leave Indian Idol. In the video, he appeared alongside Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, and their strong camaraderie was evident.

In the caption of this video, Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Alvida, yaaro. 6 seasons mein jitna mazaa kiya, uss se bhi zyada yaad aayegi. @shreyaghoshal @badboyshah @adityanarayanofficial #IndianIdol @fremantleindia @sonytvofficial @aradhanabhola @chitralangeh Haqq se zyada pyaar milaa hai, iss show ki vajah se. Eternally grateful to everyone involved."

Take a look at Vishal Dadlani's video here-

Further in the caption, Vishal Dadlani wrote, "I hope the show will miss me as much as I’ll miss it. I’m literally only leaving because I want my time back. Can’t stay stuck in Mumbai for 6 months each year!" He thanked everyone with whom he has worked throughout his journey in Indian Idol 15.

He said, "Only LOVE to each and all of you with an added apology to anyone I’ve left out here. Time to get back to making music, playing concerts and never putting on make-up! It’s #VishalAndSheykhar season!! Jai ho!"

Advertisement

After Vishal Dadlani shared this post, Adaa Khan dropped a "broken heart emoticon" in the comment section of this post. Similarly, many others commented. Badshah wrote, "Jaane nahi, denge tumhe," and Chang commented, "The show will miss you, man. But I miss your music more, so here’s to kicking ass all over again," and so on many bid goodbye to him.

Indian Idol, the highly successful singing reality show, has been a major fixture on Indian television. Since its inception, it has provided countless contestants with a remarkable platform to showcase their talent. Manasi Ghosh emerged as the winner of Indian Idol 15.

ALSO READ: Who is Indian Idol 15 winner Manasi Ghosh? Know everything about the 24-year-old