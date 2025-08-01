Isha Malviya's Dating History: From her controversial relationship with Abhishek Kumar to breakup with Samarth Jurel

Isha Malviya has become a well-known name in the television industry. Over the years, the actress has gained love from audiences with her performances. From her journey in Udaariyaan to Bigg Boss 17 and her hit song Shaky, Isha has achieved numerous milestones in her career. Like her professional life, her personal life has also been in the spotlight. Her relationships with Abhishek Kumar and then with Samarth Jurel have been widely discussed. Let's take a closer look at her personal relationships.

Advertisement

Isha Malviya's relationship with Abhishek Kumar

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar were one of the most talked-about couples in recent times. The two played significant roles in the hit daily soap Udaariyaan. They fell in love during their time on the show, and fans adored their beautiful connection.

The couple dated for quite some time before ending their relationship in 2022. Their breakup became public during the premiere night of Bigg Boss 17. Isha revealed that she ended things due to Abhishek's violent behavior, accusing him of mental and physical abuse.

However, Abhishek Kumar claimed that Isha had lied to him multiple times and ignored him throughout their relationship. He mentioned that the breakup affected him, leading him to seek help from a psychiatrist. During their time on Bigg Boss 17, the two frequently clashed.

Abhishek openly admitted to having feelings for Isha on the show and was hurt by her actions. However, everything changed with the entry of Samarth Jurel into Bigg Boss 17.

Advertisement

Isha Malviya's relationship with Samarth Jurel

Following her split from Abhishek Kumar, Isha reportedly started dating Samarth Jurel in 2022. This time, however, she kept her relationship under wraps. While they admitted to being close friends, they never officially confirmed their relationship. When Isha and Abhishek began to rekindle their connection on Bigg Boss 17, the show’s makers introduced Samarth as a wildcard entry.

Abhishek was completely shocked by Samarth's arrival and the revelation of their relationship. This left both the audience and Isha in shock. After a few days of denial, Isha finally acknowledged her relationship with Samarth during the show. This revelation left Abhishek emotionally shattered, leading to several confrontations between the two men. In one incident, Abhishek slapped Samarth, which caused a significant uproar online, and many fans sided with Abhishek.

After Bigg Boss 17 ended, Isha and Samarth continued dating for several months. However, in April 2024, Samarth exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that he and Isha had broken up. The exact reasons for their split remain unknown.

Advertisement

Current Status of Abhishek, Isha, and Samarth's connection

Despite their complicated relationships, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel formed a friendship after Bigg Boss 17. They even teamed up as partners on Laughter Chefs 2.

After parting ways with both Abhishek and Samarth, Isha Malviya has maintained a professional connection with them. Recently, she appeared on Laughter Chefs 2 and had brief interactions with both exes. Fans were pleased to see the three of them handle their complicated history smoothly.

Recently, viral videos and clips have surfaced indicating that Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya are collaborating on a new project together. While specific details about the project remain under wraps, it seems that the exes have buried the hatchet and are moving forward professionally, putting their personal past behind them.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: How much did Samarth Jurel earn per day on his debut show Udaariyaan? Actor says 'Mera toh bohot...'