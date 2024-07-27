Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek asks Krishna Shroff to pass on THIS message to her dad Jackie Shroff

Laughter Chefs is currently one of the most popular television shows that keep viewers entertained every weekend. The show, a perfect blend of comedy and cooking has the top entertainers from the industry.

In the latest episode, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants appeared on the show to cook with the chefs. In the episode, Krushna Abhishek in his interaction with Krishna Shroff joked about Jackie Shroff’s legal action against the infringement of his personality and publicity rights by different entertainers.

Krushna Abhishek and Krishna Shroff’s interaction

Krushna Abhishek is known for his mimicry of Bhidu aka Jaggu Dada. In the video from the sets of Laughter Chefs uploaded by him on his official Instagram handle, he is seen wearing a black shirt and pants, with a red scarf around his neck. Mimicking Bhidu he tells Krishna, “Krishna, daddy se bolna, thoda ye patent vatent samhal le. (Krishna, ask daddy to take care of the patent).”

Krishna laughs upon hearing this, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, and others clap and laugh. Then Krushna continues saying, “Warna meri zindagi ke jhar laag jayenge (Or else my life will be ruined).”

Watch Krushna Abhishek’s video here:

The comedian uploaded the video to wish Krishna Shroff, and the other Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants luck as the adventure-based reality show premieres tonight. His caption reads, "All the best @kishushroff and team for #kkk lovely having u guys on laughter chefs @colorstv had lot of fun! guys #laughterchefs gonna come on Thursday and Friday 10 pm keep watching keep enjoying @nimritahluwalia @shalinbhanot @shilpa_shinde_official @abhishekkumaarr Rohit sir u gonna rock again @rohitshettypicturez"

Why did Jackie Shroff take legal step?

To trademark his catchphrase 'Bhidu', Jackie Shroff moved the Delhi High Court this year. He filed a petition to protect his personality against the infringement of his “personality and publicity rights” by various entities including the use of his voice, name, photographs, and the term ‘Bhidu’ — of which the actor has a registered trademark — without his consent. In May this year, the actor won the lawsuit.

