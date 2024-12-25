Top 10 Pakistani dramas of 2024: Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa's Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Mawra Hocane led Jafaa and more

Pakistani dramas have been gaining much popularity among Indians lately. From fans hoping for a good future for Sharjeena and Mustafa in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum to the audience praising Mawra Hocane's performance in Jafaa, the Indian audience has surely engrossed themselves in enjoying Pakistani content. Now, as this year is coming to an end, let us take a look at the top 10 Pakistani dramas of 2024.

Top 10 Pakistani dramas of 2024

1. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum emerged as one of the most watched and popular Pakistani dramas. Exploring the popular genre of love and marriage, the show turned out to be a sensation, especially among the youth. The story of the show's lead actors resonated with many, contributing to Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's immense success.

2. Zard Patton Ka Bunn

The Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail starrer is rooted in societal issues such as gender inequality, barriers to education, child labour, and overpopulation. It throws light on the challenges faced by women in society. Zard Patton Ka Bunn revolves around Meenu, who aspires to become the first doctor from her village.

3. Jafaa

Addressing domestic violence and abuse, Jafaa revolves around Zara’s (Mawra Hocane) troubled marriage with Hassan (Mohib Mirza). The star-studded cast also includes Sehar Khan and Usman Mukhtar. Their story adds an interesting layer to the story and takes the audience on their light-hearted journey.

4. Ishq Murshid

Does this Pakistani drama even need an introduction? With Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem in the lead roles, Ishq Murshid (Oct 2023 to May 2024) weaves the story of two individuals coming from different backgrounds. Destiny brings them together, and their relationship faces numerous challenges in the name of love.

5. Mann Jogi

Bilal Abbas Khan and Sabeena Farooq did complete justice to their roles. The drama quickly gained the attention of the viewers and was not only praised in Pakistan but also the Indian audience found it captivating. Produced by the legendary Sultana Siddiqui, Mann Jogi is written by Zafar Mairaj.

6. Jaan-e-Jahan

After Pyarey Afzal, Ayeza Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi reunited for Jaan-e-Jahan (Dec 2023 to May 2024). Apart from the story, what truly stands out is the depth and nuance they bring to their respective characters. What truly distinguishes this drama from others is its focus on empowering female characters who challenge and question illogical social conventions.

7. Abdullahpur Ka Devdas

This coming-of-age story is more than just a love tale. Starring beautiful Sarah Khan and versatile Bilal Abbas Khan, the drama is directed by Anjum Shahzad and written by Shahid Dogar. The show centers upon Fakhar and Kashif, two best friends unknowingly in love with the same woman, Gulbano.

8. Jaan Nisar

Starring Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari, Jaan Nisar revolves around Dua, a young girl hailing from a regular family. She harbors ambitious dreams and aspirations. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Nosherwan, a wealthy man known for his serious demeanor and no-nonsense attitude.

9. Gentleman

Featuring Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed taking center stage, Gentleman is not only packed with intriguing action sequences but also keeps a room full of suspense, letting you anticipate what's next. It is the story of a street gangster who falls in love with a resolute journalist.

10. Noor Jahan

Noor Jahan delves deep into the intricacies of family dynamics. From showcasing issues like rifts between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law in joint family systems, generational conflicts, and other emotional complexities surrounding issues like abortion and second marriages, it isn't a typical saas-bahu drama.

