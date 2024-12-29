Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum returns to television screens on public demand; see POST
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum ended in November this year, leaving fans emotional. However, the makers have now treated them by bringing the drama back to the screens.
Sharjeena and Mustafa- a love story, the romance, and the chemistry that we all fell for! Starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum became an instant sensation, not just in Pakistan, but also resonated deeply with audiences across India, creating a frenzy among viewers. When the drama concluded, it left the fans teary-eyed and longing for more. But guess what! Kabhi main Kabhi Tum is returning!
Yes, you read that right. The romantic Pakistani drama is all set to return to ARY Digital. The show, which evolved into a full-fledged pop culture phenomenon and built a huge fandom, is back due to public demand. The creators took to their official Instagram account, sharing a thrilling announcement that ignited a new wave of excitement among drama lovers.
The caption read, "KABHI MAIN KABHI TUM is back on public demand! Watch the spellbinding tale of love, passion, and emotions. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum starts from 31st Dec, daily at 10:00 PM only on #ARYDigital."
Take a look at the post here:
As soon as the post went live, fans expressed their excitement. While many requested the makers to bring a second season, others were elated to have their favorite onscreen pair back on the screens.
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is a story of two young people who are polar opposites. A bookish, practical girl (Sharjeena) meets a laid-back, carefree guy (Mustafa), and hence, a light-hearted journey begins. Their journey is full of lighthearted moments, real-life challenges, and deep connections. What turned out to be extremely overwhelming was fans shipping the lead couple of Sharjeena and Mustafa.
Besides Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, the drama stars Emmad Irfani, Maya Khan, Bushra Ansari, Naeema Butt, and Javed Sheikh, among others. Directed by Badar Mehmood, its finale episode aired on November 5.
