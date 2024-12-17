Top 7 highest-paid Pakistani TV actresses: Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and others impressive earnings

The Pakistani television industry is filled with talented actresses who have not only won hearts with their incredible performances but also command impressive fees for their work. As the industry grows, so do the paychecks of these leading stars, who are now among the highest-paid in Pakistani entertainment. From Hania Aamir to Mahira Khan, let’s take a look at some of the highest-paid Pakistani TV actresses.

1. Kubra Khan

Kubra Khan is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Known for her captivating screen presence and versatile acting skills, Kubra has earned immense popularity. She reportedly charges around Rs 35 lakhs for her work. Kubra has given memorable performances in dramas like Sang-e-Mar Mar, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, and Sinf-e-Aahan, proving her acting prowess time and again.

2. Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat is a big name not just on TV but also in Pakistani films. Her exceptional acting talent and popularity make her one of the highest-paid actresses, as she charges a whopping Rs 8 lakhs per episode. Mehwish is best known for her roles in hit dramas like Meri Behan Maya and Dil Lagi. Apart from TV, her success in movies such as Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Load Wedding has made her a household name.

3. Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar is a powerhouse of talent adored for her outstanding performances. With a fee of Rs 3 to 4 lakhs per episode, Saba remains one of the top earners in the Pakistani TV industry. Her notable works include Baaghi, Cheekh, Digest Writer, and Maat.

4. Hania Aamir

Known for her bubbly personality and charming on-screen presence, Hania Aamir is another highly paid actress in the Pakistani entertainment world. She reportedly charges Rs 3 to 4 lakhs per episode. Hania has delivered some hit dramas such as Anaa, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and Ishqiya. She continues to impress fans across the world with her dimpled smile.

5. Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan is undoubtedly one of the most famous Pakistani actresses, both locally and internationally. She charges between Rs 3 and 5 lakhs per episode for her exceptional performances. She rose to stardom with the iconic drama Humsafar and continued to shine in projects like Bin Roye and Sadqay Tumhare. Her global success and recognition, especially after Raees with Shah Rukh Khan, have solidified her star status.

6. Sanam Saeed

Sanam Saeed is celebrated for her strong acting skills and ability to take on meaningful roles. She reportedly charges around Rs 2 lakhs 45 thousand per episode. Sanam gained immense popularity for her performance in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, which remains one of her most iconic works. Other notable dramas include Diyar-e-Dil and Deedan, where she impressed audiences with her depth and talent.

7. Sanam Baloch

Sanam Baloch has long been loved for her natural acting and on-screen charm. She charges around Rs 2 lakhs per episode. Sanam is best known for her performances in popular serials like Dastaan, Dur-e-Shehwar, and Kankar.

