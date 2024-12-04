Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Niti Taylor REACTS to divorce rumors with husband Parikshit Bawa; Says THIS

Popular on-screen Television duo Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan recently joined hands again for a music video titled Mahiyaa. During the promotions, Niti was questioned about her married life. A few months back, rumors were rife that Niti had parted ways with her husband, Parikshit, after she dropped his last name on her Instagram. However, the actress has now addressed these rumors in an interview.

While talking to Filmygyan, Niti Taylor was asked whether rumors about her separation from her husband, Parikshit Bawa, affect her mental health. Addressing claims about her separation, Niti said, "It doesn't because when you don't react, that's the reason. When you are reacting, you are giving justification; why do you have to give anything? If there's nothing happening, you will not give a justification. I don't need to prove my life to anyone. My private life is my private life, and I don't care about anyone's comments."

When asked how they deal with rumors about relationships, Niti Taylor expressed how now trolling doesn't bother her much as she doesn't feel the need to explain the truth to "faceless" people commenting from their devices.

Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan were asked who is their real-life Mahiyaa; the actress said, "Mera toh pati hai aur koi nahi hai (laughs) (My husband is there)." Meanwhile, Parth said, "Mera talaash jaa rahi hai (I'm still hunting)."

Speaking about her personal life, Niti Taylor got married to Indian Navy officer Parikshit Bawa in 2020 in an intimate ceremony. After almost four years of marriage, the rumors about their separation circulated a few months back. In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Niti revealed the reason for dropping her husband's surname from Instagram, stating it was because of astrological reasons.

For the uninformed, Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan rose to fame after they played the lead roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Their on-screen chemistry garnered immense love from the viewers, making them the favorite reel couple. Parth essayed Manik, whereas Niti played the role of Nandini in the show.

