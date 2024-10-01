THROWBACK: When Niti Taylor fainted on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 sets but there was a TWIST

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 was quite a successful season with celebrities like Gashmeer Mahajani, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma and Dheeraj Dhoopar among others were seen locking horns to win the winner's title. While the dancing standard of the show was quite high, the entertainment quotient was also high. Let's revisit an interesting incident from the show when contestant Niti Taylor fainted after performing her act.

In the first week of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the contestants and their choreographers were introduced. Akash Thapa was paired with Niti Taylor. Thapa claimed to be the biggest prankster. After their first act, Niti fainted while interacting with the judges. Everyone was shocked.

People blamed Thapa for making Taylor rehearse extra leading to dehydration and her deteriorating health. Thapa was about to cry when Niti woke up and revealed that it was a prank. Aakash and others heaved a sigh of relief and burst out in laughter.

Take a look at a glimpse of Niti Taylor's prank on Aakash Thapa:

Later, Akash made sure to take revenge on Niti during rehearsals of her next act. Akash's mother was involved in the prank. His mother ended up at the rehearsal hall and scolded Niti for making a fool out of her son on national television and playing a prank on him. Niti was flabbergasted and started to apologize to Thapa's mother. As Niti was about to cry, Akash and his mother revealed that they were just pranking her.

Well, if you think it stopped there, it didn't. After Niti Taylor and Akash pranked each other and equaled the score, they got pranked by the entire team of the show. When Rohit Shetty visited the show as a judge, he blatantly criticized Niti-Akash's performance and mentioned that they didn't perform as per the show's standard.

Shetty told them that he felt like two kids were jumping and running around the dining table. Later, Rohit Shetty revealed that it was a prank.

