WATCH: Vivek Dahiya offers all the motivation you need to hit the gym in new video after returning from trip with wife Divyanka Tripathi

Popular TV couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have safely returned to India from Europe. The actor was seen resuming his workout routine as soon as he landed back in the country. Vivek is incredibly dedicated to his fitness goals and never misses a day of working out. The handsome actor continues to influence his followers by performing unique workouts.

Vivek Dahiya sweats it out after returning to India:

If you have checked Vivek Dahiya's latest Instagram video, he is seen dancing on a bar in the lyrics, "Alright now, we gonna do the basic steps to the left take it back now, y'all one hop this time right foot, let's stomp left foot, let's stomp cha cha real smooth turn it out." This song has been crooned by DJ Casper and is titled Cha Cha Slide (Original Live Platinum Band Mix).

Take a look at Vivek Dahiya's latest workout video:



Vivek's workout moves are dashing as first he is seen climbing the bar with one leg, followed by the other one. He then dangles in the air, moves his body right, and left, crisscrosss, and then has a smooth landing.

He captioned the video as, "Things to do before you go to work." One fan made a funny comment that read, "Note to self: Attempting this before work may result in arriving at the office with a limp!" Another one said, "Vivek dahiya u have the best glutes."

When Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their return from Europe:

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor had shared an image, where he was seen holding a glass of drink with his wife Divyanka. He had captioned, "When little things become big and big things become little. Cheers to the brighter side of life. What do YOU want to raise a toast to today?"

For the uninitiated, both Divyanka and Vivek had gone to Europe to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary. Their car broke in Florence and gifts and other valuables worth Rs 10 lakh with their passport were robbed. It was on July 16, Tuesday when the couple was spotted at Mumbai airport, as they returned back to India.

