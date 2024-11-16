Krushna Abhishek reveals he would have been uncle Govinda's 'spot boy' if not actor; Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover share childhood aspirations

The team of The Great Indian Kapil Show recently opened up about their childhood dreams for the first time. Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, and Kapil Sharma enjoyed a lively conversation with young artist Inayat Verma. During this chat, Krushna revealed his childhood dream of working in the film industry, mentioning that if not an actor he would have become Uncle Govinda's 'spot boy' on set.

During a conversation with The Great Indian Kapil Show team, Inayat Verma asked them about their childhood aspirations, prompting each member to share what profession they would have pursued if they weren't artists. Kapil Sharma revealed he always wanted to be an "artist" since childhood. Meanwhile, Kiku Sharda revealed that he had a desire to open his own restaurant.

When Archana Puran Singh joked with him about eating all the food, Kiku amusingly admitted that if he had his own restaurant, he would have eaten everything and there would have been no need to pay the bill.

Krushna Abhishek stated, "Mai actor hi banta. Mai production mei lag jaata. Maama ke saath boy hota, kuch toh hota kahi filmo mei hi hota (I would have been an actor only. Or I would have been in the production. Maybe I would have been a spot boy of my uncle (Govinda). But I would have been in the film industry)."

Archana Puran Singh shared she wanted to be a teacher and expressed how her wish was fulfilled a little when she essayed the role of Ms Briganza in the hit movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Kapil pulled her leg by saying that it was good that she didn't become a teacher as many kids' lives were saved. This line leaves everyone in splits.

Krushna Abhishek then questioned Sunil Grover about his childhood dream. Sunil shared he wanted to be a "doctor". Kapil even took a dig at Sunil and said, "Thank god that you're not a doctor."

Speaking about their show, The Great Indian Kapil Show features Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma. Recently, Navjot Singh Sidhu along with his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra were seen as special guests on Kapil's show. Fresh episodes of the show release every Saturday at 8 PM.

