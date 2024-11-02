Rohit Bal passes away: Aly Goni and Kashmera Shah grieve loss of celebrated designer, ‘Bye bye Gudda’

On November 1, the showbiz and glamour industry woke up to the shocking news of ace fashion designer Rohit Bal’s death. He died of cardiac arrest at the age of 63. The Fashion Design Council of India confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Besides the Bollywood industry, many popular television actors, including Aly Goni and Kashmera Shah have also paid tribute to the late designer.

One of India's most celebrated fashion designers, Rohit Bal was also known as Gudda. Taking to his Instagram story, Aly Goni shared a picture of the late designer and wrote, “Bye bye Gudda. May your soul rest in peace brother.” Kashmera Shah who has worked extensively in the Bollywood industry and is the wife of comedian Krushna Abhishek shared a picture of Rohit Bal and mourned the loss. She wrote, “RIP.”

Check out posts of celebrities mourning Rohit Bal’s death below:

Over his long, illustrious career, Rohit Bal dressed not only Bollywood A-listers like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, among others, but he also dressed Hollywood’s Uma Thurman, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Pamela Anderson.

Bollywood’s Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor, among other celebrities, also grieved the loss of the celebrated designer.

Bal passed away at the age of 63 in a Delhi hospital after battling a heart ailment. On November 1, the Fashion Design Council of India posted on Instagram, “We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA. You are a legend.”

