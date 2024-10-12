Bigg Boss 18: Krushna Abhishek is overcome with emotion over Salman Khan's 'very, very special' gesture

Bigg Boss Season 18, led by Salman Khan, has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it premiered. The star-studded controversial show has been a hot topic of discussion amongst fans. Tonight, the first weekend ka vaar episode will be held and several celebrities are expected to grace the show. Laughter Chefs team Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Sudesh Lehri will also join Salman in tonight's episode.

Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh have had a long-standing connection with Bigg Boss. They make appearances every season to engage with host Salman Khan and the contestants. This time, however, was particularly memorable for Krushna, as Salman Khan showed a kind gesture by cooking and personally feeding him on the Bigg Boss 18 stage.

Expressing his emotions, Krushna Abhishek wrote, "Have been associated with #biggboss since a very long time , have danced with bhai,have performed with bhai multiple times. But this was very very special. Bhai cooked food and fed me too. This is the magic of #laughterchefs. Watch us on #biggbos @colorstv @officialjiocinema."

Take a look at Krushna Abhishek's post here-

In these photos, Salman is seen preparing a delicious dish for Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri. He appears to be chatting and enjoying a friendly rapport with them.

For the uninformed, Laughter Chefs features Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya.

Advertisement

Bollywood celebrities Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao will also grace Bigg Boss 18 to promote their film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Meanwhile, Mallika Sherawat will enter the Bigg Boss house.

In the first week of Bigg Boss 18, Muskan Bamne, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Chaahat Pandey, and Gunaratna Sadavarte are nominated to get evicted. From them, one of the contestants' journey will end after receiving fewer votes from the audience.

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6 and airs every day on Colors TV. The Salman Khan-hosted controversial show can be watched on Jio Cinema.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get regular updates about your favorite shows!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18, October 11 Written Update: Vivian Dsena slams Chaahat Pandey for throwing food; questions her 'Tu jaha se aati hai vaha aise hi karte hai?'