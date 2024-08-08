Kaun Banega Crorepati: 10 seven crore questions asked on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show over years

Imagine yourself sitting on the hot seat with all the cameras and spotlight on you, and you’re just a step away from winning the seven crore.

The popular show- Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, first aired in 2000 and has successfully run for 15 seasons. Initially, the show began with a 1 crore winning prize, but later KBC offered contestants a chance to win 7 crore rupees. With its unique format, KBC asks multiple choice questions with four lifelines, and each correct answer takes the contestant one step closer to the seven crore prize money.

10 seven crore questions asked on the show

Here, we have got you some interesting and tough seven-crore questions that have been asked on the show over the years.

1. Leena Gade, a person of Indian origin, is the first female engineer to win which of the following races?

One of the challenging questions asked in KBC season 15 was about Leena Gade and were given 4 options:

A. Indianapolis 500

B. 24 Hours of Le Mans

C. 12 Hours of Sebring

D. Monaco Grand Prix

Correct Answer: 24 Hours of Le Mans

This question was asked to check the contestant’s knowledge of the British Engineer. However, contestant Jasnil Kumar, wasn’t sure about the answer and decided to quit the show and take 1 crore rupees home.

2. Who commanded the ‘Hector’, the first British trading ship to land at Surat?

This tricky question on the representative of East India Company led Achin and Sarthak to the winning prize in KBC season 8.

The question had multiple options, like

A. Paul Canning

B. William Hawkins

C. Thomas Roe

D. James Lancaster

Correct Answer: William Hawkins

3. Subedar NR Nikkam and Havildar Gajendra Singh were awarded the Order of the Red Star by Russia for conveying supplies to which city during World War II?

This history question left all of us confused, along with Mayank, who was sitting on the hot seat and was just one answer away to 7 crore.

The question had multiple options:

A. Tabriz

B. Sidon

C. Batumi

D. Almaty

Correct Answer- Tabriz

This type of question requires contestants to have proper knowledge of the history of World War II.

4. According to Padma Purana, which king had to live as a tiger for hundred years due to a deer’s curse?

This KBC season 15 question must have fascinated many history lovers when a contestant was asked about the name of the king who had to live as a tiger.

The multiple options given for this question were:

A. Kshemadhurti

B. Dharmadatta

C. Mithadhvaja

D. Prabhanjana

Correct Answer: Prabhanjana

This question was asked to check the contestant's knowledge of Padma Purana.

5. What was the title of the thesis that Dr BR Ambedkar submitted to the London School of Economics, for which he was awarded his doctorate in 1923?

In KBC season 13, Himani Bundela, with her detailed knowledge, reached the last 7 crore question but was left confused as it was based on a deep understanding of Bharat Ratna Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Her options were:

A. The Want and Means of India

B. The Problem of the Rupee

C. National Dividend of India

D. The Law and Lawyers

Correct Answer- The Problem of the Rupee

6. The historic Indo-Pak talks of 1972 between Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were held at which place in Shimla?

Over the years, KBC has asked many winning questions, and one of them was about Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's conversation, which was asked to Dr. Neha Shah.

The options for this question were:

A. Viceregal Lodge

B. Gorton Castle

C. Barnes Court

D. Cecil Hotel

Correct Answer- Barnes Court

7. What was the name of all the three soccer clubs set up with the help of Mahatma Gandhi in the early 20th century at Durban, Pretoria, and Johannesburg?

One of the knowledgeable contestants graced the KBC hot seat and made their way to the final question, and in them was Gautam, who had to quit when asked a challenging history question.

The multiple options given for this question were:

A. Truth Seekers

B. Non-Violents

C. Passive Resisters

D. Non co-operators

Correct Answer- Passive Resisters

8. Which is the only bird with a digestive system that ferments vegetation as a bovine does, which enables it to eat leaves and buds exclusively?

This interesting question brought a challenge and a chance to win seven crore rupees. However, Sahil Ahirwar opted to quit and take Rs. 1 crore home.

The question had multiple options, like:

A. Shoebill Stork

B. Hoatzin

C. Shoveler

D. Galapagos cormorant

Correct Answer- Hoatzin

9. Which of these is not one of the names of three of Akbar’s grandsons when they were briefly converted to Christianity after being handed over to Jesuit priests?

In KBC season 13, the contestant- Geeta Singh, won 1 crore with her detailed knowledge and decided to quit the last question regarding Akbar’s grandsons.

The multiple options for this question were:

A. Don Felipe

B. Don Henrique

C. Don Carlos

D. Don Francisco

Correct Answer- Don Francisco

10. Launched in 1817, which of these ships built by the Wadia Group in Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat?

This history question kept the audience on the edge. Mohita Sharma who won 1 crore rupees in KBC season 12, failed to answer this question with multiple options like:

A. HMS Minden

B. HMS Cornwallis

C. HMS Trincomalee

D. HMS Meanee

Correct Answer- HMS Trincomalee

These questions, covering a range of topics like history, science, literature, and much more, were asked to challenge the knowledgeable contestants. With these tricky questions, the Kaun Banega Crorepati maintains the thrill and keeps an audience on the edge of their seats, as that one question can change the contestant's life forever.

