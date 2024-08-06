Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes farmer Sudheer Kumar with touching story

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is known for its educational and entertaining content with less drama. Amitabh Bachchan, the show's long-time host, is returning for its sixteenth season. As the show is set to return with a new season, the channel has dropped a new promo in which a farmer shares his inspiring story.

The latest promo released by the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati, features Sudheer Kumar, a farmer and student from UP, sharing his touching story. In the promo, Sudheer talks about his father, a graduate farmer, and his own journey. Amitabh Bachchan is seen asking Sudheer the 14th question for a Rs 50 lakh prize.

The promo starts with the entry of Sudheer as he narrates his story, “Mere Papa B.A. kiye hai. Mere ko bhi sikshit kiya hai. Mai bhi safal nahi ho saka toh unhi ka haath batata hu. (My father has a B.A. degree. He educated me as well. I haven't been successful, I help him now.)”

He further tells Amitabh Bachchan, “Logon ne kaafi hasi mazak udaayi, maine jitne bhi taane sahe, maine kisiko jawab nahi diya. Mujhe apni shiksha par bharosa tha ki mai jis manch par jaa raha hu, vo manch hi inn sabka jawab dega. (People made a lot of jokes and criticism about me. I endured all the taunts without responding. I had faith in my education, believing that the platform I was stepping onto would answer all of them.)”

The promo ends with a question that reads, “Zindagi ke ek naye sawaal ka jawaab dene aaye hai Sudheer Kumar. Kya woh KBC ke manch par roshan kar paayenge apna naam? (Sudheer Kumar has come to answer a new question in life. Will he be able to make his name shine on the KBC stage?)”

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati have officially announced that Season 16 will premiere on Sony TV on August 12 at 9 PM.

KBC is more than a quiz show; it is known for knowledge, resilience, and the spirit of the Indian people. Over the years, it has transformed lives and inspired millions to chase their dreams.

