Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Abhishek Bachchan’s thoughtful comment leaves Amitabh Bachchan emotional, ‘Paa, I don’t know if…’
Abhishek Bachchan will be seen promoting his new film I Want To Talk on Amitabh Bahchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 this Friday (November 22).
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan will be seen appearing on his father Amitabh Bachchan's reality TV show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 on November 22 (Friday). Director Shoojit Sircar will also accompany him and the two will promote their upcoming film, I Want To Talk. In the episode, Junior Bachchan will make his father emotional as he will share how fathers never ask for appreciation.
The latest promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 shows Abhishek Bachchan saying, “Paa, I don’t know if it’s the right thing to say. I hope people don’t misunderstand. Lekin aaj humlog yaha baithe hain, raat ke 10 baaj gaye hain, subah 6:30 ko mere pitaji ghar se nikle the taa ki subah 8-9 baje hum aram se jaag sake. Koi zyada baat nahi karte hain ki peeta apne bachhon ke liye kya kya karte hain kyunki wo chupchap karte hain.”
(We are sitting here at 10 PM, my father left home at 6:30 am so that we can wake up late around 8-9 am. Nobody talks about what a father does for his children because he does everything silently.)
Amitabh Bachchan smiles upon hearing his son’s comment.
Check out the Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promo here:
The Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promo is uploaded with the caption, “Abhishek ki baato ne kar diya AB ko emotional! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.” This is not the first time Abhishek Bachchan appeared on his father's show, he has been seen multiple times in previous seasons.
Talking about Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film, I Want To Talk is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the film also stars Johny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo. The movie will release on big screens on November 22.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs at 9PM from Monday to Friday on Sony TV.
