Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan recalls 'walking everywhere' during job-hunting days; says ‘I never imagined Jalsa...'

As megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been in association with Kaun Banega Crorepati for years, the show grabs more eyeballs each year. This season, several brainiacs have appeared on this platform and showcased their intelligence. In the forthcoming episode, Nishant Jaiswal from Chhattisgarh will be seen as a contestant. During this, Mr. Bachchan reminisces about his own struggles in finding work during his early days.

Amitabh Bachchan and Nishant Jaiswal's interaction promises to inspire audiences, showcasing yet another incredible story of grit and aspiration.

During the game, Nishant shared a touching story about how he reached the ground auditions of Kaun Banega Crorepati many times but never got selected. He mentioned how one day he went about walking with his small bag from the Vile Parle station to Amitabh Bachchan's house with a wish to come on the hot seat.

He revealed that he stood outside Mr. Bachchan's home and silently said to himself, "This time, please make sure to call me on KBC."

Moved by this, Mr. Bachchan fondly recalled his own early struggles, saying, "I also learned the roads by walking. It’s not like I’ve only travelled by car. You at least had a bag; I didn’t even have that. When I used to go job hunting, I would also get off at the station and walk everywhere on foot. So I know where everything is and how to get there."



Reflecting on life’s unexpected turns, the Kalki 2898 AD actor added with a smile, "I never imagined this house (Jalsa) would one day be mine!"



Speaking about the contestant, Nishant Jaiswal is an artisan dedicated to the intricate craft of silk-making from cocoons and also an aspiring IPS officer. He shares his dreams of serving the nation and his journey of resilience and determination.

In the forthcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as a guest on the show. The episode featuring Abhishek Bachchan as the guest will premiere on November 22 at 9 PM.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 premiered on August 12, 2024, and has kept audiences glued to the screens.

