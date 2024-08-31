Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan offers help to contestant Shalini Sharma who came barefoot, kept mannat for bedridden son: 'Aap eske report...'

It was seen in today's (August 30) episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 that Amitabh Bachchan made an announcement about helping contestant Shalini Sharma, whose younger son is bedridden. The appearance of the homemaker on the quiz show was more than just winning the prize money.

It all began in KBC 16 when Amitabh Bachchan learned that contestant Shalini Sharma has come from Delhi barefoot to make it to the hot seat. She revealed her emotional story that her younger son Chinmay, who is over 18, has been bedridden and that daily his condition is unpredictable. His recovery rate has no possible guarantee. Everything is just based on hope.

Listening to the same, Big B extended to help Shalini and said, "Aap eske report hume dijiyega. Hum kuch apne doctors se puchenge kya hoh sakta hai esme. (Give his reports to mine. I will ask my doctors about what can be done.)

Sharma, narrating the health condition of her son, said it is like a one-month-old child. Since birth, her child used to become unconscious and even get Epilepsy seizures. It was not diagnosed at the right time. After 2 years, they understood.

Initially, her son used to get 30-40 seizures. In 2009, when Chinmay had to undergo hip dislocation surgery, he became bedridden after the surgery. He survived for 3 months, where he lived a better life. "Uske aankhon ka dard mei nai bayaan kar sakti "(I cannot express the pain he holds in his eyes), said the helpless mother.

Sharma, who took home Rs 25 lakh, then told Bachchan ji, "My elder son was 2 when I conceived. Due to complications, the pre-mature delivery of my child took place. He was 1.75 kg and due to negligence, he did not receive proper treatment since birth."

Adding further, she said as a mother, since Chinmay's birth, she has been showing him to doctors. They told her that if he had received proper treatment within one year, then he would have been a normal child.

"I know my child cannot be normal but I try as a mother that his additional problems like vomiting, and fits are in control. Baki uski seva mei na thakur ji samaj kar karti hu. Mere mandir mei baithe thakur ji aur mere bete mei koi antar nai hai." (I serve not as though he is my son, but almighty himself. There is no difference between the God in my temple and my son), a determined Shalini ended by saying.

Even Amitabh Bachchan could not control his emotions, seeing the plight of the mother.

