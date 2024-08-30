Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan gives rose to female contestant; recites Silsila dialogue between him and Rekha

Contestant Dipti Singh had a dream come true moment in today's (August 30) episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The megastar gave her a rose and recited the most romantic shayari from his, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha's film Silsila. Read ahead to know more about the same.

Amitabh Bachchan was at his romantic best on the sets of KBC 16, in the latest episode. It all began when homemaker Dipti Singh gave Big B a gulab ka phool (rose) for her sapno ke raja (man of her dreams). She said, "Aap mujhe ek dijiye (You give me one.) He was stunned, as for the first time in KBC 16, a contestant had got a present for him.





Dipti then talking about her dream man, referring to Bachchan sahab said, "Sir yeh phool mei layi thi apne sapno ke raja ke liye joh roz mere sapno mei aate hai. Sir ek aap mujhe dijiye, aur mei aapko ek dungi. ( I have got these flowers for the king of my dreams, who comes in my dreams daily. Sir, please give me a rose.)"

Bachchan sahab, then took the rose from Dipti, got into his character of Amit Malhotra from Silsila, 1981. He narrated the most romantic shayari from the film that had Jaya Bachchan and Rekha.

In his baritone voice, he pinched a hole in everyone's hearts as he said, "Hadsaa ban ke koi khwab bikhar jaye to kya ho, Waqt jazbaat ko tabdeel nahi kar sakta, Door ho jaane se ehsaas nahi mar sakta... Yeh mohabbat hai dilon ka rishta... yeh mohabbat hai dilon ka rishta Aisa rishta jo sarhadon mein kabhi tabdeel nahi ho sakta.. Tu kisi aur ki raaton ka haseen chaand sahi, Mere har rang mein shaamil tu hai.. Tujhse roshan hain mere khwab meri umeedein, Tu kisi bhi raah se guzare, Meri manzil tu hai..."

(What if a dream is shattered by an accident, time cannot change the emotion. The feeling can't die by getting away this is love the relationship of hearts. This is love, the relationship of hearts. A relationship that can never be changed in borders. You are the beautiful moon of someone else's nights. You are included in my every color. My dreams and my hopes are brighter than yours. Whichever path you pass, you are my destination .)

The audience clapped in glory, while Dipti was left awestruck, in stoic silence lingering about the feeling Amit ji left her with for a lifetime.

