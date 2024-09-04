Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is winning over the audience. In today's episode (September 4), Banti Vadiva, the first Adivasi contestant, took the hot seat. While answering a question, Banti praised Ajay Devgn and asked Big B about him. Here’s what Amitabh Bachchan had to say.

Banti, from an Adivasi community, has battled poverty and faced several hardships. Yet, through resilience and knowledge, he has overcome these struggles and made it to KBC.

During a question related to Ajay Devgn, the contestant expressed his admiration for his favorite actor, saying, “Mujhe unki ek or baat pasand hai vo jab shaant baithte hai toh aisa lagta hai bahut shaant swabhaav ke hai lekin jaise hi vo muskurate hai aisa lagta hai ki hazaron khushi mil gai hai. (I like another thing about him: when he sits quietly, he seems very calm, but as soon as he smiles, it feels like thousands of joys have come to life.)"

When he asked Amitabh Bachchan about him, he said, “Haan, bahut shant swabhav ke hai, ladai jhagda ho jayega toh patak denge vo. (Yes, he has a very calm demeanor, but if there’s a fight or argument, he will definitely handle it.)”

Banti, the first from his locality to appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati, calls his trip to Mumbai life-changing. He traveled standing in a crowded train coach, seeing it as a significant challenge. Without a TV at home, Banti heard about KBC from a phone call in 2016 and started preparing to join the show.

In the upcoming episode on September 5, Paris Olympics medalists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat will join the show to celebrate their achievements with Amitabh Bachchan. The athletes will discuss their experiences from the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the popular quiz reality show, blends knowledge with inspiration and offers life-changing cash prizes. KBC Season 16, which premiered on Sony TV on August 12 with Amitabh Bachchan back as host, airs new episodes Monday through Friday at 9 PM and streams on Sony LIV.

