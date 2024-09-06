Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Promo: Amitabh Bachchan gives THIS witty reply after Manu Bhaker says only Shah Rukh Khan can do romance

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat were seen as special guests. During this, Amitabh Bachchan asked the athletes a question about Shah Rukh Khan's film Dil To Pagal Hai. After Manu answered the question, Big B gave a witty reply and left everyone in splits.

During the quiz, Amitabh Bachchan asked 5th question to Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat for Rs 10,000. The question was: Who is the lead actor in the film this song is from?

A - Ajay Devgn

B - Aamir Khan

C - Shah Rukh Khan

D - Hrithik Roshan

Correct answer: Shah Rukh Khan

Dil To Pagal Hai song then plays in the background for Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat. Manu then guesses the correct answer (Shah Rukh Khan) and wins Rs 10,000.

Watch a glimpse of this here -

Amitabh Bachchan then informed Manu and Aman that the song is from Dil To Pagal Hai film after Manu shared that she doesn't get much time to watch films. Big B praised Manu for guessing the correct answer. Manu states that she was able to guess the correct answer as only Shah Rukh Khan can do romance.

After hearing this, Amitabh Bachchan gave a witty reply to Manu Bhaker: "Aisa hai Devi ji ki humne bhi bohot pyaar mohabbat kiya hua hai filmo mei (Miss, even I have done romance in many films)." This statement by Big B left everyone in splits. Manu quickly replied, "Your name wasn't there in the options, sir." The room was filled with laughter with this banter.

Advertisement

Led by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 has been winning hearts ever since it premiered. The megastar, like always, has added his spark to the season and entertained the audience by sharing anecdotes, experiences, and hilarious one-liners. The quiz-based reality show premiered on August 12, 2024, and has kept audiences engaged since then.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Contestant Banti Vadiva quits just before Rs 1 crore question on Olympics; can you answer THIS ultimate question?