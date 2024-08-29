Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to contestant's 'Bina Shaadi Ke Ladki Gharwalon Par Bojh Hoti Hai' is need of the hour

Popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16 saw MPSC candidate Krishna Selukar on the hot seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan. It was seen in today's episode (August 28) that AB schooled the contestant on his thinking that women who do not get married are a burden to society.

Big B, during an interaction with contestant Krishna Selukar, asked him whether getting a government job was a goal in his life. The 29-year-old revealed that despite having a degree in engineering, he lost his job because of COVID-19 and was unemployed. He then added, "Agar mei kahu bina shadi ki ladki gharwalo par bojh hoti hai na sir, ek umar hone ke baad berozgar ladke utna hi bojh hote hai."

(If I say that an unmarried lady is a burden to her family, then after an age, an unemployed man is also a burden.)

The statement passed by Krishna did not gel well with Bachchan sahab. He replied in his baritone voice, "Ek baat batye aapko. Ladki joh hai bojh kabhi nai ban sakti. Bahut badi shaan hoti hai mahila. (Can I tell you one thing? A woman can never be a burden on the family. She is always an honor.)

Talking about Krishna, he hails from Ashti village, located in the Jalna district. He was one of the top 10 contestants who had taken part in the Fastest Finger First (FFF) round. After winning the same, he competed in the Jaldi 5 Buzzer Round, and it was in the third attempt that Selukar secured his seat.

Krishna came in the season of the quiz show to transform his life. The only dream of the 29-year-old MPSC student was to make his father proud and show him that he could achieve great heights.

Advertisement

He managed to do the same, taking home Rs 12.5 Lakh and quitting before Amit Ji presented a question worth Rs 25 Lakh in front of him. The episode was emotional, as Big B made the contestant talk to his mother and sister over a video call. He revealed that he only spoke to his mother on Sundays, as staying far away from her was not at all easy for him.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan blushes as contestant Kajol Ved asks about his visits to South Campus, Delhi: 'Shadi shuda hai poll khulega..'