Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan spills a secret, reveals why he is known as KBC uncle: 'Mei bhi kayi baar…’

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, Amitabh Bachchan revealed why he is called a KBC uncle. The August 26 episode was interesting because Harshit Bhutani said that he and his wife are known as Mr and Mrs KBC. This made Big B remember an incident and how he would be associated with the show forever.

For those who have just walked in, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16 has started with the India Challenger Weak. Harshit Bhutani and Alka Singh, who answered the fastest finger first question in the least time, competed against each other.

When both the contestants were told to introduce one another, Bhutani said, "Yaha par mei apni life partner, apni wife and KBC partner ke saath aaya hu. Humlog KBC bahut salo se khel rahe hai. Hamare family and friends Mr and Mrs KBC ke naam se bhi jante hai."

(I am here with my life partner, my wife, and my KBC partner. We've been playing KBC for many years. Our family and friends even know us as Mr. and Mrs. KBC.)

This made Bachchan sahab remember how his name has always been synonymous with the show. The great actor told him, "Sir ek aap hi nai hai joda jisko kaha jata hai Mr and Mrs KBC. Mei bhi kayi baar jab mei ghomne nikalta hu, toh bacha bolta hai, Hello KBC uncle. Nai maloom aap kya karte hai.

(Sir, you're not the only pair known as Mr. and Mrs. KBC. When I'm out kids often call me "Hello, KBC uncle." I'm not sure what you do.) The entire audience laughed in splits, listening to the response.

Bhutani is from Kota, Rajasthan, and is a Social, Business Studies, and Economics teacher. He was defeated by the branch manager of India Post Office, Alka Singh, from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, in the Jaldi 5 game.

Amitabh explained the game's rules, where contestants would be presented with the questions. The one who pressed the buzzer and answered 5 questions correctly or she would make it up to the hot seat. Alka made it to the hot seat.

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Liv and Sony Entertainment Television.



