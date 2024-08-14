Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan has a love tip for all pati patni's: 'Jaha jaye bana dijiyega ek..'

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16 is back with megastar host Amitabh Bachchan. The episode of August 13 was interesting as the legendary star was seen giving a love tip to the audience when contestant Dipali Soni was on the hot seat. His love gyan is for all the married pairs and it deserves your attention.

It all started when Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan posted an interesting question to contestant Dipali Soni's husband. He asked her about how they met. He said that they had met in an arranged marriage set up and the moment, he saw Dipali he was blown off by the bindi she was wearing and her innocence. Revealing the secret to being married for 25 years, he said that they always make reels wherever they go.



Amitabh looking at the audience added by saying, "Bahut acha aapne idea dia hai pati patniyo ko. Bhaiya jitne bhi pati patni hai aap log, jaha jitne bhi hai, jaha kahi bhi ghoomne jaye, ek bana dijiyega reel." Translation- "(You’ve given a great idea to all the husbands and wives. Wherever you are, and wherever you go, make sure to create a reel.)"

Nilesh also added in today's episode of KBC, "Hum regular India mei tour karte rehte hai. Husband, wife aur family ke saath ghoomte rehte hai. Aur har jagah jate hai na, toh hum video shoot karte hai, ek reel jaisa banate hai. Hum aapke (referring to Big B) etne bade fan hai ki jaha bhi jate hai hum apne aap ko hero heroine samajte hai." Translation- "(We regularly tour around India. We travel with my husband, wife, and family. Wherever we go, we shoot videos and make them like reels. We’re such big fans of yours (referring to Big B) that wherever we go, we consider ourselves as heroes and heroines)".

There was another sweet moment in the show when Dipali requested Bachchan sahab to record an audio message for her on her phone, in his iconic voice. She initially told him to sound sweet, then told him to narrate the lines in his iconic voice from his hit film Don.

