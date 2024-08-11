Kaun Banega Crorepati: 10 challenging one crore questions that have confused contestants on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show

After answering all the questions right, you’ve reached a point when Amitabh Bachchan says, “15th question, 1 crore rupaye ke liye yeh raha aapki screen pe," creating an intense atmosphere. This moment is full of excitement and nervousness, as the contestant on the hot seat is about to answer that one question that can change his or her life forever.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, one of the famous shows hosted by legendary Amitabh Bachchan, has captivating audiences with its engaging format and intense atmosphere. Over the years, the last question for the prize money of Rs 1 crore has either changed one’s fate forever or made them lose money.

After a successful 15 seasons, the show has now announced its 16th season, which will premiere on August 12th, creating excitement among the audience.

10 challenging one-crore questions

Hold your breath, as we’ve got you some interesting one-crore questions that may put your knowledge to the test.

1. Among whom of the following does the Indian constitution permit to take part in the proceedings of Parliament?

This question was asked to Harshwardhan Nawathe in KBC season 1, and the multiple options given for this question were:

Solicitor General Attorney General Cabinet Secretary Chief Justice

Correct Answer: Attorney General

This question was asked to test the contestant's knowledge of Indian politics. However, Harshwarthan Nawathe successfully gave the right answer and took Rs. 1 crore home.

2. Which poet in the court of Mughal ruler Bahadur Shah Zafar wrote the 'Dastan-e-Gadhar,’ a personal account of the 1857 revolt?

This challenging history question asked in KBC season 11 led Babita Tade to win 1 crore rupees, changing her life for good. The four multiple options for this question were:

Mir Taqi Mir Mohammad Ibrahim Zauq Zahir Dehlvi Abul-Qasim Ferdowsi

Correct Answer: Zahir Dehlvi

3. Milinda-Panha is a dialogue between King Menander or Milinda and which Buddhist monk?

One of the difficult one-crore questions asked to Mangalam Kumar in KBC season 12. The options given for this question were:

Asanga Nagasena Mahadharmarakshita Dharmaraksita

Correct Answer: Nagasena

Not sure about the answer, Managalam Kumar decided to quit the show and take home Rs 50 lakh.

4. Which was the first mountain peak above 8,000 meters in height to be summited by humans?

Over the years, KBC has come up with many interesting one crore questions, and one of them was about the first mountain peak asked to Ayush Garg in season 14, and its options were:

Annapurna Lhotse Kangchenjunga Makalu

Correct Answer: Annapurna

Ayush Garg failed to answer this question and took a Rs 75 lakh cheque home.

5. Which of these was an alias used by Noor Inayat Khan to work as a spy for Britain in France during the Second World War?

This World War II-related question led Himani Bundela to win one crore rupees. The multiple options for this question were:

Vera Atkins Krystyna Skarbek Julienne Aisner Jeanne-Marie Renier

Correct Answer: Jeanne-Marie Renier

Himani Bundela successfully gave the right answer and moved toward the seven-crore question.

6. Who was the first Chinese to go into space aboard the Shenzhou 5 spacecraft?

With her intellect and dedication, Dr. Neha Shah answered 14 questions successfully and reached the 15th question for one crore rupees, with 4 options:

Nai Haisheng Yang Liwei Fei Junglong Jing Haipeng

Correct Answer: Yang Liwei

7. The gold left after a yagya performed was used by the Pandavas to refill their treasury and conduct the Ashwamedha yagya.

For the mythological lovers, this question on Mahabharat was asked to test Jasnil Kumar’s knowledge in KBC season 15 with 4 questions:

Vikarna Marutta Kubera Likhita

Correct Answer: Marutta

Jasnil Kumar answered this question and moved on to the next and final level of the KBC.

8. Which European cartographer is credited with creating the map that has the name America to the newly discovered continent?

The 14-year-old boy, Mayank, proved his intellect by answering the 15th question and reaching the 16th question for one crore rupees with multiple options like:

Abraham Ortelius Geradus Mercator Giovanni Battista Agnese Martin Waldseemuller

Correct Answer: Martin Waldseemuller

Mayank answered this question correctly and took Rs. 1 crore home.

9. Abroad which made-in-India ship did Francis Scott Key write the poem ‘Defense of Fort M’Henry’ that became the US national anthem?

Answering all the questions right, Gautam Kumar Jha encountered the history-related question with multiple options, like:

HMS Cornwallis HMS Lindsay HMS Clive HMS Minden

Correct Answer: HMS Minden

After answering this question successfully, Gautam Kumar quit the seven crore question and took rupees one crore home.

10. The Sanskrit phrase Atithi Devo Bhava, meaning the Guest is God, is taken from which Upanishad?

This Sanskrit-based question was asked on KBC season 13 to Sahil Ahirwar with 4 options:

Katha Upanishad Mundaka Upanishad Chhandogya Upanishad Taittiriya Upanishad

Correct Answer: Taittiriya Upanishad

With more one-crore questions, KBC has seen many winning and emotional moments, maintaining the audience's excitement over the years.

