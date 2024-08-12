THROWBACK: When Sushil Kumar won Rs 5 crore on KBC 5 but soon went bankrupt: 'I got addicted to..'

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return tonight on August 12 with Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16. Well, in today's throwback, let us take you to the time when Sushil Kumar, one of the winners of the show, won Rs 5 crore in KBC season 5 in 2011 but went bankrupt.

Sushil Kumar had won a hefty amount of Rs 5 crore in Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, which could have created a good impact in his life. However, it was in 2020 when he shared with the world on Facebook about how he lost the money, got into addiction, and was cheated by folks post winning hefty amounts. He even spoke of getting into secret donations but got duped over there.



A part of his long Facebook post read, "After KBC, I became a philanthropist who was addicted to 'secret donations' and would attend about 50 thousand events in a month. Due to this, a lot of times, people cheated on me, which I got to know only later after the donations were made. Due to this, my relationship with my wife was slowly worsening. She would often say that I didn't know how to differentiate between the right and wrong people and that I wasn't concerned about the future. We would often fight over this."

Sushil, after sitting on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan, also talked about his bankruptcy. He revealed his filmy story by saying that one day, he was strolling when a journalist from an English newspaper called him. He was left irritated by something he was asked, "So I randomly told him that all my money was exhausted, and I had two cows and was surviving by selling milk and earning some money off it. And after that, all of you must be aware of the impact of that news. Soon after, all those who I was surrounded with cornered themselves. I wasn't invited to events, and that's when I got some time to think about what I should do next."

Kumar also spoke about being addicted to smoking and alcohol. The KBC star revealed that due to the nature of his business, he came in contact with a few boys studying media in Jamia Millia. He got intimidated and then got addicted to bad habits. He did the same with different groups.

