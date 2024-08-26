Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Contestant seeks Amitabh Bachchan’s help for question worth Rs 12 Lakh; his reply will leave you in splits

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati dated August 26, contestant Alka Singh from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh made it to the 12th question, which was worth Rs 12.5 lakh. The 24-year-old sought help from host Amitabh Bachchan, and his response was epic.

In today's episode, dated August 26, Amitabh Bachchan read out to Alka Singh question worth Rs 12 lakh 50 thousand. It went like this, "Which of these countries is not named after a person? Option A- Mauritius, B- Barbados, C-Philippines, D- Kiribati."

A puzzled Alka who is a Branch manager at India Post Master asked the megastar, "Option A"? He replied, "Thenga" (shows refusal.) He then added, "Humese puchenge toh hum yahi jawab denge, aur kya bolenge?" (If someone asks me for the answer, this is what I will reply. What else can I say?)"

The 24-year-old contestant then took the Double Dip lifeline. She first selects Option D which is Kiribati as the answer, to which Big B said galat jawab (wrong answer.) She then selected Option A, Mauritius, and it was again the wrong answer. Singh lost the game as she had already collected Rs 6 Lakh 40 thousand, but as she said the wrong answer, she took home Rs 3 Lakh 20 thousand.

Amit ji then imparted the GK lesson to her by explaining to her the right answer. He brushed her history knowledge and quipped, "Barbados ka naam aise paido se aaya hai, jinko dekhke lagta hai ki unki dadi hai. Phillippine ka naam King Phillipe II ke naam par hai. Mauritius ka Dutch prince Prince Maurits van Nassau ke naam par. Kiribati ka naam ek British explorer ke naam par padha jinka naam tha Thomas Gilbert."

(Barbados got its name from trees that look like they have beards. Philippines was named after King Philip II. Mauritius was named after the Dutch Prince, Prince Maurits van Nassau. Kiribati was named after a British explorer named Thomas Gilbert.)

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been running successfully since 2000. This is all because of the charismatic personality held by Amitabh Bachchan, who has captured the hearts of all KBC fans.











