On September 5, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will air a special episode titled ‘Jeet Ka Jashn,’ featuring Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat. The latest promo showcases Manu Bhaker recreating Amitabh Bachchan's iconic dialogue from the film Mohabbatein.

In the latest promo shared by the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 on their official handle of Sony TV, Manu fondly recalls watching the movie and memorizing the famous line. She asks, “Maine aapka vo yaad kiya tha matlab bahut pehle jab maine picture dekhi thi. Toh Mai bolu? (I remembered that about you a long time ago when I saw the film. Should I say it?)” To which Amitabh Bachchan responds, “Acchi baat hogi toh bol dijiyega. (If it’s a good thing, please let me know.)”

The Manu Bhaker then delivers the iconic dialogue, “Parampara, Pratishtha aur Anushasan, humare iss gurukul ke teen stamb hai. In teeno ke adhaar par hum tumhare aane wala kal bata sakte hai. (Tradition, Prestige, and Discipline are the three pillars of our institution. Based on these three, we can predict your future.)” Big B proudly says, “Ye humari film ka dialogue tha. (This was a dialogue from my film.)”

The caption of the promo reads, “Aa rahi hain Desh ki shaan Manu Bhaker KBC par sabka dil jeetne! Let’s cheer for olympic medalist @bhakermanu. (India's pride, Manu Bhaker, is coming to win everyone's heart on KBC! Let’s cheer for Olympic medalist @bhakermanu.)”

After the promo was posted, fans appeared impressed. One wrote, “Madam when you are making debut in bollywood industry?” Another added, “Ab acting ki tayari he kya?”

Manu Bhaker looked elegant in a saree featuring a delicate floral jaal pattern in a classic ivory shade. Aman Sehrawat, on the other hand, chose a sharp black two-piece suit for his appearance. The 22-year old, Bhaker made history as the first Indian woman shooter to win two medals in shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, popular quiz show continues to entertain audiences with Amitabh Bachchan’s charismatic presence. Catch the show on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

