Charu Asopa REVEALS why she left TV, gives hint on her current financial condition: 'If I don't..'

Charu Asopa is a hands-on mother. She always has a befitting reply to trolls, who question her relationship with her estranged husband Rajiv Sen. Recently, she opened up about quitting TV shows and revealed her reason for frequent traveling. The details of the same will shock you.

During an interview with ETimes, Charu Asopa who wears opinions on her sleeves spoke her heart out. She addressed trolls who targeted her for traveling pretty frequently. "You all also complained that I keep travelling. If I don’t travel for events, mera ghar kaun chalayega? Who is going to take care of my kid? You all can comment, I don’t mind but use your brain and think logically", the 36-year-old actress added.

The Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress gave a subtle hint about her financial condition and addressed the same with a befitting reply. Charu, who is mom to 3-year-old Ziana also revealed that the reason for her to be at home is to stay with her daughter.

This was the reason, she quit TV shows as the actress had to stay away from her baby girl. "I would have been doing TV shows. You need to stay away for 16-17 hours. There’s no time limit," she quipped.

Rajeev Sen's former wife, Charu also addressed social media trolls, where she was questioned about taking her child Ziana to meet her father. Reacting to the same, indirectly she said, "I couldn’t leave Ziana alone and go. Some of you didn’t like it. Had I left her and gone, some of you would have problem in that as well."

She agreed that she could not make everyone happy and has stopped thinking about the happiness of others but only focused on her child. Her happiness and safety mattered the most to the actress. Asopa further slammed trollers, who questioned her about Ziana's education.

Advertisement

Addressing the same, Charu told the trolls to not worry as her daughter was going to a pre-school and was learning a lot. Being a mother, no one could love her child more than her.

She shared a bit about her educational background, mentioning that she started school when she was just 4 or 5 years old. Although she graduated with a B.Com degree, her initial interest was in engineering. However, her passion for acting ultimately led her to pursue a B.Com instead. She reassured everyone that there was no need to be concerned about her child.

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa opens up on current relationship status with ex-husband Rajeev Sen: 'Puraani baato ko..'