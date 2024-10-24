Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Boman Irani's 'beep' reply to what word Farah Khan uses most makes latter say 'charitra halaal kar rahe...'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, retains its grip on audiences as it beautifully balances heart and intellect. While the show is known to captivate the audience with the intellectual thrill, it also serves as a source of entertainment whenever celebrity guests arrive. In the coming episode, Farah Khan and Boman Irani will grace the KBC 16 stage and bring in lots of laughter.

As per a promo posted by the channel, the latter reveals what word Farah uses the most. Big B tells the duo that he will be testing their friendship by asking something. The Kalki 2898 AD star says, "Yeh jo aap dono ki dosti hai na, iska hum ek imtihaan lena chah rahe hain." Then, he turns to Boman Irani and asks him, "Kaun sa aisa shabd hai jo Farah humesha use karte rehti hai (Which is that word that Farah always keeps saying?)."

The 3 Idiots actor gives a hilarious reply and remarks, "Beep, beep, beep..." His reply surprises Amitabh Bachchan and leaves the audience in splits. Meanwhile, the 82-year-old quips, "Itne saare (This many)." By repeatedly saying beep, Boman meant that Farah uses cuss words often, and it's part of her habit.

In response to Irani's reply, Farah Khan quips, "Ek abla naari ka pura charitra halaal kar rahe hain yeh log (These people are ruining the character of a helpless woman)." The caption of the promo reads, "Farah Khan ko Boman Irani se bhetar koi nahi jaanta! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 25th October raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Talking about a few candid revelations by Amitabh Bachchan on the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, the evergreen star recently opened up about his struggles with online shopping. He revealed that many people have tried to teach him, but he just doesn't get it.

In a conversation with a contestant, the superstar also shared his fondness for vada pav. Big B stated, "There is nothing better than that; it appears small but is so good in taste. It is available everywhere, not only in the country but also abroad."

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

