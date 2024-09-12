Reality Ranis of The Jungle: Pavitra Punia to Bebika Dhurve; Know all 12 contestants of Varun Sood-hosted show

The adventure is about to get intense as 12 bold women gear up for the ultimate challenge in the first-ever all-women survival show, Reality Ranis Of The Jungle. Hosted by Varun Sood and backed by Warner Bros Discovery, the show promises a mix of glamour, grit, and jungle warfare. Set to premiere on September 23rd at 10 PM on Discovery Channel and Discovery+; these contestants will battle it out to prove their mettle in the wild.

As we gear up for the show’s thrilling start, let’s get to know the brave women ready to take on the jungle and each other in Reality Ranis Of The Jungle.

Contestants of Reality Ranis Of The Jungle

1. Pavitra Punia

A well-known face in reality television, Pavitra Punia made her debut with MTV Splitsvilla and became a household name after her strong performance in Bigg Boss 14. Known for her fiery attitude and romantic angle with Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss, Pavitra brings a perfect blend of strength and strategy to the competition. With years of experience in the reality show circuit, all eyes will be on her to see if she can emerge victorious in this adventure-packed series.

2. Eksha Kerung

Eksha Kerung is a multifaceted personality—a police officer, a supermodel, and an adventure enthusiast. Known for her bold personality and love for biking, She has been featured in top fashion campaigns and loves the thrill of pushing boundaries. As a real-life protector of the law, she is no stranger to high-stress situations, but will she manage to outwit and outlast her fellow contestants in the jungle?

Advertisement

3. Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve, a dentist by profession, brings a unique blend of intellect and raw emotion. Having participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bebika has already shown the world her forthright personality and passion for astrology. Her straightforward nature might make her stand out among the contestants, but how she fares against the fierce competition in the wild remains to be seen.

4. Arushi Chawla

Arushi Chawla gained massive popularity with her stint on MTV Roadies Revolution, where her dedication to challenges won her a strong fanbase. A former athlete and model, Arushi’s competitive spirit and physical prowess could make her a formidable force in Reality Ranis Of The Jungle. Having survived intense challenges before, Arushi is ready to face the wild alone this time.

5. Krissann Barretto

A TV star and social media influencer, Krissann Barretto is best known for her roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and MTV Hustle. With her bubbly personality and vast following, she adds the perfect glam quotient to the show. But beneath her charm lies a competitive spirit, and her fans are eager to see how she navigates the rough terrains of the jungle.

Advertisement

6. Mrunal Shankar

Mrunal Shankar, the talented rapper who shot to fame on MTV Hustle, is all set to prove her mettle in a completely different field. Known for her razor-sharp lyrics and unique style, Mrunal’s confidence and ability to think on her feet might give her an edge in survival challenges. Her experience in the top 3 of Hustle makes her a tough competitor who won’t back down easily.

7. Sifat Sehgal

At just 23, Sifat Sehgal is the youngest contestant on the show, but don’t let her age fool you. The actress and model, known for her role in Netflix’s In Real Love, brings youthful energy and enthusiasm to the jungle. She is ready to give her all and prove that age is just a number when it comes to surviving in the wild.

8. Jeevika Tyagi

Jeevika Tyagi, CEO of a popular athleisure brand, first rose to fame after her appearance on Shark Tank India, where she impressed viewers with her business profile. A fearless entrepreneur, Jeevika brings leadership skills and strategic thinking to the table, making her a serious contender in the jungle.

Advertisement

9. Mira Jagannath

Marathi TV actress Mira Jagannath is no stranger to reality shows, having previously participated in Bigg Boss Marathi. With her strong personality and quick wit, Mira is expected to be one of the most formidable competitors in Reality Ranis Of The Jungle. Her experience in Bigg Boss makes her well-prepared for the social and physical challenges that lie ahead.

10. Tejaswi Madivada

Tejaswi Madivada, a popular Telugu actress and dancer, is known for her no-nonsense attitude. Having worked in the competitive world of South Indian cinema, Tejaswi is not afraid to speak her mind. Whether this will work in her favor or lead to friction with other contestants remains to be seen, but her tenacity is bound to make her a standout competitor.

11. Anjali Schmuck

Anjali Schmuck, a finalist on MTV Supermodel of the Year 2, brings her striking presence to the jungle. With her modeling experience and dedication to fitness, Anjali has the potential to shine both in physical challenges and social dynamics. Her journey will be one to watch as she takes her beauty and brains into the untamed wild.

12. Christina Biju

Christina Biju, a top 7 finalist in Femina Miss India, is another glamorous addition to the show. Though new to the world of reality TV, Christina’s intelligence and poise may help her navigate the complex dynamics of the competition. Whether she can combine beauty with survival instincts remains to be seen, but she’s certainly one to watch out for.

Advertisement

On September 4, Discovery Channel's official Instagram handle announced the show with the caption, "Get ready to meet 12 ‘Khoobsurat aur Khatarnak’ Ranis, who are about to take the jungle by storm! These Reality Ranis are stepping into the wild in an all-new avatar, ready to face fierce survival challenges, with Varun Sood steering the action, ready to elevate the stakes. Watch ‘Reality Ranis of the Jungle’, Premiering September 23, Monday-Tuesday at 10 PM, on #DiscoveryChannelIndia and @discoveryplusin"

ALSO READ: Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards; Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Sumona Chakravarti goes 'Oh my my'