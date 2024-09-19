Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, continues to captivate the audience. In the episode aired on September 18, Rakshinda Alvi from Delhi confidently took the hot seat and recited a Shayari about Big B’s reaction to contestants' compliments.

After winning Rs 25 lakh, the contestant complimented host Amitabh Bachchan, saying, “Sir aaj aap bahut acche lag rahe hai, ye sufiyana rang aap par bahut khoobsurat lag raha hai. (Sir, you look very good today. This Sufi color looks very beautiful on you.)”

She closely observed Big B's reaction and then mentioned that, having watched the show for years, she’s observed a pattern. She pointed out that contestants frequently praise him, and he either responds with a stern look or scrutinizes them closely. Rakshinda also shared that she has written something about it.

She recites a Shayari (Poetry), “Ye jo aap apni tareef sun kar jhep jaate hai. Kabhi nazre churate hai, kabhi nayi naveli dulhan ki tarah sharmaate hai. Aapki tareef karne ka sila contestants kuch iss tarah se paate hai, agla question thoda sa mushkil karke aap unki dhadkane badhaate hai,” leaving everyone in laughter over this witty Shayari.

“(You react in various ways when you hear compliments. Sometimes you avert your gaze, and other times you blush like a newlywed bride. Contestants receive their reward for praising you in the form of a slightly more difficult question, which increases their anxiety.)”

During the episode, emotional about finally reaching the hot seat after 14 years, Rakshinda received tissues from Big B, who showed his gentlemanly side. She also requested to introduce herself through a Shayari, leading to a delightful exchange where Amitabh Bachchan responded with his own poetry and reminisced with lines from Kabhi Kabhie.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, known for offering knowledge, inspiration, and life-changing cash prizes, premiered on Sony TV on August 12. Amitabh Bachchan returns as the host, with new episodes airing Monday to Friday at 9 PM and available for streaming on Sony LIV.

