Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, continues to captivate the audience. In the episode aired on September 18, Rakshinda Alvi from Delhi confidently took the hot seat, a position that allows the contestant to answer questions and potentially win large cash prizes.

However, when she reached the Rs 50 lakh question about the Ranji Trophy, she decided to quit the game, a difficult decision given the potential prize money at stake.

Rakshinda, a dedicated KBC fan, shared that she has been trying to get into the show since 2010. Her determination, despite facing the challenging question about the Ranji Trophy, is truly inspiring. She works for the Home Ministry, and despite not being able to answer the question, she took home Rs 25 lakh.

Amitabh Bachchan asked, “In 1934, who bowled the first-ever delivery in the history of the Ranji Trophy?”

The options are:

A. MJ Gopalan

B. Mohammad Nissar

C. Amar Singh

D. DB Deodhar

The correct answer to the Rs 50 lakh question was MJ Gopalan.

Big B asked the contestant to make a choice, and she selected the wrong option. He explained, “Ye ek all-rounder the jo ki Ranji Trophy mein Madras ki taraf se khelte the. (They were an all-rounder who played for Madras in the Ranji Trophy.)”

As Rakshinda began the game, she was overwhelmed with emotions upon being selected. She shared that it had taken her 14 years of relentless efforts to finally reach the hot seat. In a touching gesture, Amitabh Bachchan, like a true gentleman, offered her tissues.

The contestant, in a polite manner, asked Amitabh Bachchan if she could introduce herself through a shayari. After delivering a beautiful piece, Amitabh Bachchan responded with a shayari of his own. This led to a delightful exchange entirely in Shayari, with the host even reciting his famous lines from Kabhi Kabhie, entertaining the audience.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, known for offering knowledge, inspiration, and life-changing cash prizes, premiered on Sony TV on August 12. Amitabh Bachchan returns as the host, and new episodes air Monday through Friday at 9 PM and are available for streaming on Sony LIV.

