Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan and contestant Rakshinda Alvi enjoy a 'Chai Date' on set

The audiences are loving Amitabh Bachchan's unfiltered and fun side in Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. In the upcoming episodes of the show, the viewers will witness Bigg B's fun side as he would make special gesture towards one of the contestants on the show Rakshinda Alvi

In the forthcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, contestant Rakshinda Alvi, from New Delhi, who has spent fourteen years pursuing her dream of sitting on the hot seat, will finally get to live her dream on the show.



Amitabh Bachchan welcomes her to the hot seat in a unique style of poetry, and says, "Rakshinda Ji, sher aur shayari hai aapki pehchaan, aap khiladi nahi humare dil ki hai mehmaan, khair chhodiye in sab baaton ko ye bataiye aaj sham ka kya hai plan?" and a delighted Rakshinda replies: “it’s having a cup of tea with you." And Big B manages to make her enjoy a cup of tea on the show

As Alvi asks to have a cup of tea with him, Amitabh Bachchan responds with his famous line, "Kabhi Kabhi mere dil mein ye khayal aata hai" and continues, It’s time for tea. He then calls for the chai and pours it for Rakshanda Ji and himself, making for a picture perfect moment that Rakshinda will cherish forever.



Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan also shares poetry especially for Alvi, leaving her smiling ear to ear.

Talking about Alvi's performance in the show, as per the promo, she will face a major dilemma in one of the questions. Alvi felt the pressure of not knowing the exact answer of the question. As she answered the same, Big B asked her if she was sure, leaving her in turmoil.

