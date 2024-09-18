Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan's take on Phuchka Vs Pani Puri debate will leave you speechless; Check Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam's reactions

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen engaging in a fun argument with top singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The fun banter is not about any KBC question but about what sounds better—Phuchka or Pani Puri? For the uninitiated, in Bengal, Pani Puri is addressed as Puchka.

The makers of KBC 16 released a promo where Sonu Nigam says, "Ji pani puri toh mera happy food hai (Pani puri is my happy food.) Shreya Ghoshal, who is seen sitting next to him on the hot seat, adds, "Pani puri my weakness. Pani puri se ek better cheez hai, woh hai phuchka. (Pani puri is my weakness. There is another thing better than that, which is phuchka.) A puzzled Sonu then says, "Puchka? Mujhe pani puri zyada pasand hai. (Phuchka? I like pani puri more.)"

Amitabh Bachchan intervenes in the middle to say, "Wohi cheez hai woh. Ek jagah puchka bolte hai, ek jagah pani puri bolte hai. (It is the same thing. At one place, it is called puchka and at the other place, it is known as Pani Puri.) An offended Sonu adds, "Nai nai farak hai. Phuchka mei taste alag hai aur pani puri mei taste alag hai. Golgappe ka taste alag hai sir. (No, there is a difference. Phuchka and pani puri taste different.)

Shreya also said that "Phuchka wins", but AB then added by saying, "Nai nai aise baat nai hai. Puchka naam pada kyuki jab golgappa aata hai samne, jaise ungli marte hai phadne ke liye, pach karke aawaz aati hai. (No, it is not like that. Phuchka's name came as when pani puri comes, in circular form, we need to break the puri. The noise that it makes, may have resulted in the name of puchka.)

Workwise, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. The film was directed by Nag Ashwin, and the stellar cast included Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Hassan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Mrunal Thakur, to name a few. The newest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on August 12, and to date, the quiz show fans have showered unconditioned love on the show.

