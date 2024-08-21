Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: First contestant Nareshi Meena attempts Rs 1 crore question on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show

Nareshi Meena will be the first contestant in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, who will attempt the question worth Rs 1 crore. She hails from Jodhpur and is suffering from a brain tumor. The show has become a hallmark for showcasing the inspiring stories of contestants.

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati released a promo where contestant Nareshi Meena is seen taking the plunge of attempting a Rs 1 crore question. She will use the prize money for her treatment. Amitabh Bachchan in the promo says, "Pandravah question 1 crore rupay, Nareshi ji aapke screen ke upar yeh raha. (Here is the Rs 1 crore question on your screen, Nareshi ji.)"





Talking about Nareshi, she is a young spirited woman, who believes in uplifting the lives of girls in her clan. Despite being diagnosed with a brain tumor, undergoing surgery, and not being fully recovered, she remains deterred as a supervisor in the Women Empowerment Department. Her aim revolves around empowering women and girls to grab hold of opportunities.

The contestant, as seen in the promo received a standing ovation from the audience. Her motto is to win the prize money so that she can use the money for treating her illness. Her father is a farmer who always stood by her to pursue her education and celebrated all her milestones.

Nareshi's story is an inspiration that despite facing personal hurdles in life, it is possible to conquer or reach great heights with power and motivation. The theme of KBC 16 this year is, "Zindagi hai, har mod par sawaal puchegi, jawaab toh dena hoga." The limelight, tonight in the August 21 episode will be on Nareshi from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

