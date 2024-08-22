Nikki Tamboli to Nia Sharma: 5 TV actresses who confidently rocked risque outfits

When it comes to making a fashion statement, these TV actresses know how to turn heads. From Nikki Tamboli's daring choices to Nia Sharma's chic ensembles, each of these stars has embraced bold, risqué outfits with remarkable confidence and flair.

Discover how these five actresses have set the bar high in the world of television fashion by rocking stunning looks that blend elegance with a fearless attitude.

List of top 5 TV actresses who have aced in bold outfits

1. Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli has always had her fashion game on point inside the Bigg Boss house. She also got the title “bombshell” due to her bold fashion statement and confident way of carrying herself. She is currently inside Bigg Boss Marathi 5. Nikki Tamboli was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

2. Nia Sharma

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma has always caused a stir on social media with her bold fashion statements. Although audiences love her on-screen characters and shows, the actress has also received massive trolling online for her opinions and outfits.

However, what makes Nia Sharma stand out in the television industry is the qualities that she possesses and preaches. The actress has never shied away from speaking her mind and standing by her statements, which is why she is widely loved by millions.

3. Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed, the actress and social media influencer who needs no introduction, has always personified boldness and fearlessness. Though initially facing a lot of backlash for her unique fashion sense, Uorfi is now garnering immense love and support from social media users and her fans.

The actress and model was last seen in Splitsvilla X5 as ‘the mischief maker.’ She will soon be seen on the Amazon Prime series Follow Karlo Yaar, premiering on August 23. The series will focus on Uorfi’s personal and professional lives and how she has become a brand over time.

4. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has always experimented with her outfits and aced all kinds of looks, be they Western or traditional. The Udariyaan actress has always been comfortable trying innovative outfits.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 16, she was always praised for her outfits, especially for her ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ looks, where she used to wear ravishing outfits.

5. Avneet Kaur

Aladdin star Avneet Kaur, who made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, has proved that confidence and boldness have nothing to do with age. One can ace any look or outfit with utmost grace only if the person is comfortable and confident about oneself.

The actress, who started her career as a child actor, has undergone quite a transformation in recent years in terms of her fashion choices. Her recent looks from the Cannes Film Festival were absolutely stunning, and her fans just loved her in all the outfits.

Over the period of time, television actresses have broken all the stereotypes that get attached to them due to the on-screen characters they play. While audiences often see them as ‘perfect bahu’ wearing traditional outfits in their respective shows, they also love these divas' off-screen aura and fashion statements.

