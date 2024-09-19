Singers Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal will make a special appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, where they will perform a unique rendition of the song Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina for Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, in a promo, the singers were seen paying a musical tribute to Big B.

The makers of KBC 16 released a promo where Sonu Nigam says, “Toh maine aur Shreya ne socha tha ki aapke liye kuch special prastut karein aur ye hum zindagi mein pehli baar kar rahe hai. Humne zindagi mein iske pehle na ye gaane gaaye hai, this is just our love.”

“("So, Shreya and I decided to do something special for you, which we're doing for the first time ever. We've never sung this song before in our lives; it's just a token of our love.)"

The clip then features Sonu Nigam singing the Hindi version of the song while Shreya Ghoshal performs it in Bengali. Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina is a song from the film Abhimaan, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The film was loosely inspired by the 1970 Bengali film Bilambita Loy, featuring Uttam Kumar and Supriya Devi.

The caption of the promo reads, “KBC par hoga sur aur gyaan ka milan Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal aur Amit ji ke sang! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 20 September, raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. (There will be a blend of melody and knowledge on KBC with Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, and Amit Ji!)”

Advertisement

Earlier on the show, Big B revealed a social trick he learned from his co-star Shashi Kapoor. In a video shared by the makers of KBC, the veteran actor demonstrated to a contestant how he remembers names of people he doesn’t immediately recall at social gatherings.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs at 9 PM on Sony TV from Monday to Friday, with the current season premiering on August 12. The anticipation is high as we look forward to witnessing this special musical tribute and more from the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aarya Babbar reveals life lessons from dad Raj Babbar and Smita Patil: 'I think I have learnt...'