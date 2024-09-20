Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Shreya Ghoshal REVEALS first film she saw in her life on VCR and it has an Amitabh connection; Guess what?

Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam on the hot seats of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. In the latest episode, Shreya shared with the megastar about the first film she watched on a video cassette recorder, and you will be stunned to know that it has an Amitabh Bachchan connection.

It all began when Amitabh Bachchan asked Shreya Ghoshal if she had the time to watch movies. She replied yes, she watched, to which he said, "Agar aapse pucha jaye aapki pasandida film kya hogi? (If you are asked on your favorite film what will it be?)"

Shreya then said, "Aapki bahut saare filmei (There are many movies of yours), to which AB joyfully said that is why the question was not asked. The Mere Dholna singer then revealed, "Mei jaha pali badi hu Rawatbhata karke ek jagah hai Rajasthan mei. Waha pe kuch suvidhaye. It is not a city. Waha par filmei humko dekhke ka mauka kabhi nai mila." (I was raised at Rawatbhata in Rajasthan. We used to not get to watch films as facilities were not there.)

"The first film that I saw was on a VCR cassette. Ek hi VCR cassette pure colony mei ghoomte rehti thi rent pe. Aur woh thi film thi Khuda Gawah. Aur woh humne etni baar dekhi hai. Yeh pehla mera exposure to watching a film", she also said further. (One VCR cassette used to circulate in the entire colony, and it was on rent. I watched Khuda Gawah so many times. It was because of the film that I was exposed to the concept of movie watching.)

It is interesting to note that Shreya Ghoshal marked her debut on the famous KBC hot seat. When she was asked about her experience of being on the show for the first time, she said, "KBC ek manch hamare sabke jeevan se bahut gehra sambandh hai aur esme aaj mujhe aane ka mauka mila hai. I am nervous and excited."



(KBC is a platform which is connected to all of us and I have got the opportunity to be here.) According to an ETimes report, the singer's sister, Indraani Ghoshal, also took part during the first season of KBC.

