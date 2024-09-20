Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Sonu Nigam answers questions about Shreya Ghoshal and proves he knows her quite well; WATCH

The upcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will see a musical extravaganza. Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam would be gracing the show and be on the hot seat. The makers released a promo where Sonu was asked questions about Shreya to check if he knows her well. Read to know whether the singer won in the quiz round or not.

The first question presented to Sonu Nigam was, "Shreya Ghoshal ki favorite dish kya hai? (What is Shreya Ghoshal's favorite dish?) Option A) Fish curry and rice, B) Filter Coffee, C) Paneer Bhurji, D) Milk Cake The Papa Meri Jaan singer selects Option A—fish curry and rice, which was the right answer.

The next question presented was, "Shreya Ghoshal ko kitne National Awards mile hai (How many national awards has Shreya Ghoshal received?) Option A) 1) B) 5) C) 3 D) 6. Sonu said, "6 mile hai," which was the wrong answer as the right one was 5.

The third question asked to the singer was, "Shreya Ghoshal ne kitne languages mein gaane gaye hai? (In how many languages has Shreya Ghoshal sung songs?) Option A) 11+ B) 16+ C) 7+ D) 20+ Sonu said 20, which was the correct reply and the result was that he got 2 out of 3 questions correct on Shreya Ghoshal. The smile on his face revealed that he was happy with the result.

In an earlier promo shared by the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Shreya and Sonu could be seen spreading magic through their voices. In one of the promos, they could be seen singing the title track of Main Hoon Na. Another clip showcased them crooning Pardesiya from the movie Mr Natwarlal (1979). Sonu and Shreya were joined by Amitabh Bachchan, who too crooned a line from the iconic movie that made everyone go crazy.

Well, without any doubt, fans are eagerly waiting for this episode to air on TV.

