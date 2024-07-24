Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant Asim Riaz spends time with rumored girlfriend; see PIC

Asim Riaz's personal life has been in the limelight since he appeared on Bigg Boss Season 13. After dating Himanshi Khurrana for a few years, the duo parted ways mutually due to religious differences. In May 2024, Asim shared a picture with a mystery girl hinting to fans about his new relationship. This time, the reality show personality has again dropped a picture with his mystery girl who is allegedly his girlfriend.

Asim Riaz spends time with mystery girl:

Taking to his Instagram story, Asim Riaz dropped a photo where he is seen lying down whereas a woman is seen sitting beside him. He didn't reveal the face of this mystery girl but it looks like Asim has given love a chance once again.

Take a look at Asim Riaz's PIC here-

About Asim Riaz's mystery girl:

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss Season 13. While the couple dated for three years, in December 2023 they decided to mutually part ways due to their 'respective religious differences.' After almost six months, on May 4, 2024, Asim raised curiosity among fans after he shared a picture with a mystery girl on his social media handle.

He wrote "Life goes on" in the caption of this post which was enough for his fans to understand that the actor has moved on from his past relationship with Himanshi. Without revealing the identity of his alleged girlfriend, the Bigg Boss 13 fame indirectly dropped hints of being in a new relationship. However, he has not officially confirmed being in a relationship and has not yet revealed the face of his ladylove.

Advertisement

About Asim Riaz's work life:

Asim Riaz will soon be seen channelling his inner khiladi in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. Asim has been in the news even before the show premiered. He sparked headlines after his massive showdown with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar. It was reported that Asim Riaz was ousted from the show after his clash with Abhishek and Shalin Bhanot.

It was also said that Rohit Shetty brought Asim back on board after the latter apologised. However, what really happened will only be seen once the show premieres. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is set to premiere on July 27.

ALSO READ: Why did Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh not invite Asim Riaz to her star-studded wedding? Former shares SHOCKING reason