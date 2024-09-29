Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale: Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra emerge top 3 contestants racing for trophy

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's finale has all the drama needed to give the fans an adrenalin rush. Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Veer Mehra are the top 3 contestants of the show whose race is towards the winning trophy. It includes a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, along with the makers gifting a Creta car.

The competition between Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Karan Veer Mehra will be tough, and it will be interesting to see who will be the winner among these top 3 contestants. The first stunt before the grand finale was performed between Abhishek Kumar and Krishna Shroff. In the truck stunt, Krishna won and managed to put 20 rings in the circle. Abhishek on the other hand could not even put a single ring inside the circle.

Krishna had also revealed that the first aim of her life was to get into the final list as she had the last chance and would make the best of it. On the flip side, the car stunt between Gashmeer Mahajani and Shalin Bhanot was a difficult one too. The competition was cutthroat, but Gashmeer could collect 6 flags. On the other hand, Shalin injured his thumb while performing the stunt and could collect 5 flags.

For those who do not know, Rohit Shetty called Krishna Jackie Shroff the comeback queen, while Karan Veer Mehra was called Killer Karan Veer. It is interesting to note that Krishna is the only female contestant in the top three contenders list.

Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Niyati Fatnani also appeared in the grand finale episode to support the contestants. Now it will be interesting to see who will win Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Will it be Gashmeer, Karan, or Krishna?

