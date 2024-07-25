Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Abhishek Kumar adds new beast to his swanky car collection; can you guess its price?

Abhishek Kumar is making huge waves owing to his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Following his successful stint in Bigg Boss 17, the actor will be seen performing daredevil stunts in the Rohit Shetty-led reality show sooner than expected. And now, he has grabbed the attention of his fans by buying his dream car. Although the Udaariyaan fame owns a few other four-wheelers, this is something special! His latest luxury purchase is a testament to his success and hard work!

Abhishek Kumar purchases a new black Jeep

In his vlog, the Bigg Boss 17 runner-up mentioned that he already owns a Thar and a BMW car, but now is the time to get the one he always dreamed of. He, along with his parents, went to Chandigarh to pick up his latest swanky Jeep Rubicon, which is speculated to be priced at a whopping Rs 71 lakh. At the store, Abhishek celebrated the achievement with his mom and dad.

Have a look at his new car here:

After purchasing an expensive and iconic black Jeep Rubicon, Abhishek was seen checking out its features. Later, he and his mother drove the car back home. Meanwhile, his mom said, "Birthday gift aa gaya. Ek Mahina pehle (It's a birthday gift, and that too, one month prior)."

More about Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar became a popular name owing to his participation in Bigg Boss 17. During the time he was locked inside the controversial house, the actor made headlines due to his equation with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. One of the incidents resulted in his exit but to everyone's surprise, he re-entered and emerged as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 17.

As of now, Kumar will be seen as one of the participants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The stunt-based reality show is set to premiere on July 27, 2024. However, apart from ruling hearts in the reality show fraternity, he did shows like Udaariyaan. Abhishek Kumar has been a part of a few music videos, too. Post-BB 17, he did music videos with Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan.

