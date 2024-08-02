Exclusive: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Aditi Sharma follows sattvic diet,  says 'I want to make it my lifestyle'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 star Aditi Sharma is shining bright in the stunt-based reality show. However, do you know the actress follows a sattvic diet and loves staying fit as a fiddle? She revealed exclusive details about the same.



During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aditi Sharma revealed details about a report suggesting that she did not eat carbs for six months. She revealed the types of diets she does. "It is not all carbs because I eat complex carbs. I do eat rice. Jaise sattvic khana mei try kar rahi hu aajkal. Beech beech mei Panchakarma diet meri chal rahi hai (I am trying to follow a Sattvic diet these days. Occasionally, I am also following a Panchakarma diet.)"



The Kaleerein star eats 2 meals in a day. "12 baje kha leti hu breakfast, lunch and have early meals. Hamare dharam mei aisa hi tha. Subah early morning breakfast. Abhi ka joh time hai hum 10 baje tak breakfast karte hai. I try to eat early." (I have breakfast at 12, lunch, and early meals. This is how it was in our tradition. Early morning breakfast. Nowadays, we have breakfast by 10 AM.)

The Naagin 3 actress continued, "I am changing my diet, getting the right nutrition. Somedays, I am totally on a liquid diet, changing my diet with the help of the right doctors and dieticians. I want to make it my lifestyle."

Aditi has controlled the urge to eat carbs with a lot of positivity. Talking about the same, she said, "I haven't eaten roti more than 6 months from December to July, so 7-8 months. I have not had roti or paratha for 8 months. I do eat bean ka chilla. I think this is a way of life. I have made it my lifestyle."

Sharma also feels, "Agar aap kisi cheez ko lifestyle bana loh, fad diet, ek hafte ka diet that is not gonna help you at all. Aap waise khana shuru karoge and wapas aapko lagega. Agar aap kisi cheez ko lifestyle banate hoh including your workout, agar aap portion control bhi kya, aap ghar ka khao, achi and healthy cheeze khao."

(If you make something a lifestyle instead of just a fad or one-week diet, it will help you more in the long run. If you start eating like that and then stop, you’ll feel the difference. If you make something a part of your lifestyle, including your workout, practice portion control, eat home-cooked food, and consume good and healthy things, it will benefit you.)

Aditi ends by saying that she never avoids her workouts. She works out really hard daily, doing her cardio and HIIT. She has changed her sleeping patterns and does not believe that by doing fad diets or leaving carbs, her body is sculpted.

