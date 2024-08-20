Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Krishna Shroff calls Abhishek Kumar ‘cheapest guy’ as snake crawls on her body

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is getting interesting with each passing episode. One of the recent clips giving a glimpse of the upcoming episode shows a snake on Krishna's body, and her reaction is unmissable. Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar flirts with her, but she refers to him as the 'cheapest guy.'

Krishna Shroff and Abhishek Kumar's hilarious conversation

The recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 starts with a crew member of the show placing a snake on Krishna Shroff. As it moves up her arms and belly, she seems scared. However, her reaction is more like the expressions of a 90’s Bollywood film. While Krishna is seen coping with the situation, Abhishek Kumar asks her to touch the snake.

To this, the fitness enthusiast angrily asks him, "Tumko aana hai? (Do you want to come?)." Later, Krishna tries to communicate with the snake. In the meantime, Abhishek Kumar tells host Rohit Shetty that he wants to say something about her. The Udaariyaan actor remarks, "My girl is my girl. None of anyone's girl." Reacting to it, the entrepreneur passes a comment at him, saying, "You are the cheapest guy I have ever seen in my entire life." Her remark leaves Abhishek and Rohit in stitches.

The promo is posted with the caption, "Krishna’s reaction to snakes is no less than a 90’s Bollywood film. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14, Har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Take a look at the promo here:

Krishna Shroff and Abhishek Kumar's equation

Abhishek Kumar has been open up about his feelings for Krishna Shroff and is seen often seen sharing a playful equation with her. Flirting with her and showing admiration for the fitness enthusiast not only adds fun quotient to the show but appears hilarious too.

Only recently, Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with Abhishek Kumar. She expressed her joy over winning a challenging stunt and team week where she was partnered with the former Bigg Boss 17 contestant.

Rohit Shetty praised Krishna Shroff

After making a wild card entry to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Krishna Shroff left Rohit Shetty impressed with the performance in the assigned stunts. In one of the underwater tasks performed in the swimming pool area, the maverick filmmaker lauded her and Shilpa Shinde for their impressive comeback. During the team week, Krishna was one of the members of Sumona Chakravarti's team.

In her comeback stunt, Krishna teamed up with Abhishek Kumar for a daring car challenge. The stunt was all about one contestant driving the car while the other had to collect flags from the car’s windows. They worked in perfect coordination and collected all the 10 flags, ahead of time. Later, she participated in another challenge wherein she found herself in a demanding underwater task. The stunt required untying a series of knots on a heavy rope which were placed 30 feet inside the water.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premiered on July 27, 2024, featuring contestants like Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

Asim was ousted from the show after his heated argument with the Golmaal director and Abhishek Kumar. Post his exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Shilpa Shinde was the first contender to get evicted followed by Krishna Shroff. However, the latter two are back, and Aditi Sharma has been eliminated.

