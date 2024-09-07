Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Why did Karan Veer Mehra tell Shalin Bhanot, 'Stunt toh kaat diya, footage mat kaat?'

The latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was not only high on drama and daredevil stunts, but contestants also got engaged in verbal arguments. In today's (September 7) episode, the contenders were divided into two categories: Strong and weak khiladis. While viewers enjoyed watching the contestants perform challenges, there was an instance when Karan Veer Mehra jokingly asked Shalin Bhanot not to cut his footage. The remark left everyone in splits, including host Rohit Shetty.

Tonight, host Rohit Shetty announced that the contestants of the 'weak' category would choose anyone from the 'strong' category to compete against them in the stunt. So, for his stunt, Shalin chose Niyati Fatnani. Many contestants claimed that since the Bigg Boss 16 fame referred to Karan Veer Mehra as 'weak,' he should choose the actor for the challenge. Shilpa continuously claimed that Shalin did not choose the Pavitra Rishta actor as he might lose against Mehra but would surely defeat Niyati.

Now, Rohit Shetty explained the stunt to everyone. The challenge was all about collecting flags while standing strongly against a heavy stream of water. Not only this, but the chopper was also introduced to the task. After the stunt came to an end, Shalin was declared the winner, and Niyati was given the 'Fear ka Fanda.'

When the results were declared, the Bekaboo actor shared his experience of enduring the difficulties. But he stood in front of Karan Veer Mehra, and the latter was not visible in the frame. To this, Karan told Shalin, "Stunt toh kaat diya, footage mat kaat (You did not choose me for the stunt and now you are cutting my footage)." His hilarious remark left everyone in stitches.

Advertisement

Take a look at one of the promos for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

For the uninitiated, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is slowly inching towards its grand finale. Aditi Sharma was the last contestant to get evicted. Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff were also eliminated, but they were back on the show as wild card entrants.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Rohit Shetty reveals Nimrit Ahluwalia's 'secret' as he hilariously roasts contestants