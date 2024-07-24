EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Abhishek Kumar reveals BFFs he made on sets, shares life tip given by Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is everywhere in the news. Well, Abhishek Kumar is also hogging the limelight because of taking part in the reality show.

The actor had a good time on the sets and he exclusively revealed to us about his bestie gang from the stunt-based reality show. Kumar, also mentioned a life advice given by Rohit, to him which he will forever keep with himself.

KKK 14's Abhishek Kumar reveals BFFs from sets and Rohit Shetty's advice:

Sharing about his set of best friends from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Abhishek Kumar, during an interview with Pinkvilla said, "Mei Shalin bhai ko janta hi tha, Karan bhai ke saath bahut acha bonding hoh gayi. Gashmeer bhai mujhe apna chota bhai samajte thei. Unhone kaha sabse badi bonding meri Abhishek ke saath hai kyuki maine unko etna bulwaya hai. Mei unko etna bulwata tha. Set pe mei Krishna ke saath sabse zyada close tha, Ashish bhai, phir Niyati.. sabse zyada close tha. Besties ki baat karu toh Shalin Bhai, Krishna, Karan bhai."

"(I already knew Shalin bhai, and I developed a very good bond with Karan bhai. Gashmeer bhai considered me like his younger brother. He said that the strongest bond he has is with Abhishek because I used to call him so much. On set, I was closest with Krishna, then Ashish bhai, and then Niyati. If I talk about besties, they are Shalin Bhai, Krishna, and Karan bhai."

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar:

Abhishek Kumar on Rohit Shetty's valuable tip:

Abhishek who is inspired by Rohit Shetty revealed further that he loved the ace directors' punctuality on sets. "Mei hamesha time pe aata hu. Set pe kaise time pe aana hai. Mere mei yeh baat achi lagti hai. Dusri cheez ki phone use nai karna hai jab aap shoot kar rahe hoh toh. Sir ke haath mei maine ek baar bhi phone nai dekha."

It loosely translates to "(I have always arrived timely on sets. I have learned the art of being punctual from Rohit sir, which I loved about him. Another thing is that I have never seen his phone in his hands during shoot.)"

Kumar who was also seen in Bigg Boss 17 further continued in the interview, "Sabse badi baat seekhi hai ki situation ko kaise calmly handle karna hai. Zaroori nai hai ki bhadakna chahiye. Rohit sir ne bola ki joh hoh gaya, usko wahi chodhke zindagi mei aage badh. Unhone mujhe ek cheez boli. Maine Bigg Boss dekha. Mere liye tera joh ek perception tha tune change kardia yaha pe. Yaha se tu ek ladke se man banke jara hai. Teri mummy papa bahut khush honge."

It loosely translates to "(The biggest lesson I've learned is how to handle situations calmly. It's not necessary to get angry. Rohit sir said that whatever has happened, leave it behind and move forward in life. He told me one thing. I watched Bigg Boss. For me, you have changed the perception I had of you. From here, you are leaving as a man from being a boy. Your mom and dad will be very happy.)"



You can watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 on Colors TV and Jio Cinema from July 27th, 9.30 pm onwards.