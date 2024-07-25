Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rajiv Adatia accuses makers of being biased towards Armaan Malik; demands justice for Vishal Pandey

Rajiv Adatia maintains an active presence on social media and keeps fans updated about his life through candid posts and videos. Well, apart from showcasing his humorous side, the Bigg Boss 15 fame never misses an opportunity to react to Bigg Boss happenings or other crucial events.

Rajiv has always been vocal about sharing his thoughts on Bigg Boss OTT 3, and this time, he accused the makers of the show of being biased towards Armaan Malik.

Rajiv Adatia bashes Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Rajiv Adatia questioned the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 for not throwing out Armaan Malik even when he slapped Vishal Pandey inside the controversial house. The internet personality claimed that Armaan uses the utmost foul language and mentioned how he has made the entire season dirty. Furthermore, Adatia inquired when Vishal would get justice for what happened to him on the show.

His tweet read, "Armaan slaps Vishal not Thrown out? He is pushing vishal around.nothing being said to him.Using the utmost foul language.nothing being said to him! Armaan u have made this season dirty and ruining the BB name!When will vishal get justice?Why are u so biased to Armaan Big Boss?"

Have a look at his tweet here:

Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's slap controversy

In one of the episodes, Vishal Pandey was heard talking to Lovekesh Kataria about Kritika Malik. The social media influencer mentioned feeling guilty about finding her beautiful. Later, Payal showed up on the stage and exposed Vishal for his statement. After this, Armaan and Vishal had a heated confrontation wherein the former slapped the latter.

Advertisement

As a punishment, Bigg Boss nominated Armaan Malik for the entire season. The entire incident grabbed eyeballs and left netizens divided. Vishal's parents arrived at the show and clarified that their son wasn't wrong.

They refrained from talking to Armaan and stated that no one has the right to behave in such a manner to Vishal. As days passed by, Armaan and Kritika concluded that if Lovekesh had clarified the matter earlier, things would not have escalated to such an extent.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 24: Sai Ketan Rao on why he was emotionless on Sana Sultan’s exit, ‘Agar mein yaha roya…’