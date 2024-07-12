Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Krishna Shroff dives into recovery mode after wrapping up intense one-month shoot; does THIS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to premiere soon. The contestants have returned from Romania after wrapping up the shoot. While some are vacationing, many are delighted to reunite with their family members. However, Krishna Shroff is in recovery mode. The fitness expert mentioned surviving the most intense month of her life and is taking some time off to rest and prioritize her well-being.

Krishna Shroff takes an ice bath after completing Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Krishna Shroff shared a series of pictures of herself taking an ice bath. By posing with the victory signs, the entrepreneur looked all happy after surviving the challenges and high-risk stunts during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Dropping the pictures, Krishna wrote, "Recovery time. Just wrapped on the most intense month of my life, but wouldn’t have had it any other way! Taking some time off and slowing down in order to prioritize and focus on rest and recovery is SO important for your body, mind, and soul."

Fans' reactions

After Krishna Shroff posted her ice bath snapshots on her feed, many landed their reactions to it. One of the users wrote, "Looking smashing baby doll." Another fan called her 'cutest.'

Further, Jackie Shroff's wife and Krishna's mother, Ayesha Shroff, also reacted. She mentioned, "Cuuuuuuuutest (red heart emojis)." Besides her, Krishna's co-contestant from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Aditi Sharma, dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have been releasing back-to-back promos to keep the audience intrigued. However, as of now, no announcement regarding the premiere date has been made. Well, the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show promises more thrill and adventure.

The personalities to be seen in KKK 14 are Aditi Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehra, Asim Riaz, Sumona Chakravarti, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, and Niyati Fatnani.

